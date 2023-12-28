The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has condemned the killing of over 70 people in Gashish and Ropp districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

The Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, said the time has come to end the killings in the State.

He urged the military and other security agencies to be unrelenting in tackling the crisis until victory is assured.

In a statement he signed, he also called on the National Assembly security committees to commence a proper and detailed investigation into the persistent killings and proffer legislative solutions to end same.

The statement reads: “The invasion of five communities and the killings of over seventy persons by unknown gunmen in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve have raised national and global concerns about the security of persons in Nigeria, particularly the North Central region of Nigeria and murders that have gone for too long on the Plateau.

“These murders, which have become the cyclical outcomes of inter-communal violence in Plateau State, show how grievances between communities can be turned into organised violence by unidentified groups and persons who use violent methods to address perceived differences.

“When Jos was turned into an infernal theatre and a killing field in which one thousand people lost their lives in 2001, many thought that the violent expressions of differences had reached the Zenith; but unfortunately, more attacks followed in Jos, Wase, Langtang North, Langtang South, Shendam, Mikang, Qua’an Pan, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom, resulting in many deaths and the destruction of properties.

“What is more sinister is that warning of impending attacks are unheeded by security agencies, coupled with the apparent unwillingness of the political leadership to arrest perpetrators and nip the violence in Plateau State in the bud. If the accounts of witnesses are to be believed, what stands clear is the act of collusion and conspiracy in the bloodletting.

“The murders on the Plateau have gone on for too long and must be stopped now!

“We extend our condolences to the Government and People of Plateau State over the murders.

“While we appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of our Military and other Security Agencies thus far, we call on and encourage them to commit more and be unrelenting in tackling the crisis until victory is assured for all.

“We also urge NASS Security Committees to draw strength from sections 4, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, to commence a proper and detailed investigation into the persistent murders and profer legislative solutions to end same.”