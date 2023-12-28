Thursday, December 28, 2023
Plateau massacre: Perpetrators will not go unpunished – FG vows

The Federal Government has vowed that the perpetrators of the Christmas Eve killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas, LGAs, of Plateau State would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Gunmen attacked communities in the two LGAs on Sunday, killing over a hundred persons.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, made the vow in a condolence message he personally signed.

“The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that touches us all, and we stand united with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time.

“In line with the directives of Mr. President, we will leave no stone unturned in apprehending both the collaborators and prime suspects involved in this crime against humanity. Our collective resolve is to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of the injured citizens and security agencies who bravely worked to secure the affected villages. It is our firm belief that by standing together, cooperating with security agencies, and providing vital information, we can assist in arresting these callous criminals who are currently on the run.

“We understand the gravity of the security challenges facing Plateau State and the entire country, and we assure you of our continued collaboration with other stakeholders to address these issues.

“Despite this tragic incident, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ongoing reforms within the police, aimed at enhancing professionalism and the delivery of top-notch service to the Nigerian people. We will not allow such incidents to deter us from our mission,” the minister stated.

 

