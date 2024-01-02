In the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre that claimed over 200 lives in two local government areas of Plateau State, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has confirmed that the Nigerian military has made significant progress in capturing suspects linked to the attacks.

Musa made this announcement during a televised interview on Channels TV on Monday, assuring the public that efforts were ongoing to track down all individuals involved in the heinous act.

“We are up on their heels and making some arrests,” Gen Musa declared.

The CDS also disclosed that the military is collaborating with state governments to identify areas captured by terrorists across the country, with the objective of reclaiming them.

He expressed determination to ensure that bandits hold no community in the new year.

“We are working with the state governments to identify these areas; this year, God willing, we will make sure bandits hold no community.” He affirmed.

Musa stated the potential reduction of internally displaced camps once communities are recovered, allowing residents to return safely to their homes.

Addressing concerns about the military’s response time, Gen Musa acknowledged the vastness of the affected area and clarified, “We cannot be everywhere.”

He said efforts were underway to enhance reaction times and prevent future incidents.

He identified a lack of political will at all levels of government as a significant hurdle in resolving the prevailing insecurity in the country, stressing that political decisions were crucial to overcoming challenges and that the military’s effectiveness depended on strong support and directives from the political class.

“The military can only do so much; it is a political decision, not a military decision on what is to be done,” Gen Musa concluded.