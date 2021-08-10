Plateau massacre: Buhari orders military to kill illegal weapon holders

As women, we all believe that we are keeping our vaginas clean, but question is, are we doing it right?

I’m pretty sure all of us have exchanged advise on what the best way is to keep your punani clean. These tips range from douching, using scented soap and wearing a very tight sexy underwear, just to spice up our sex lives. But, according to an article published on Bustle.com, you could be doing it wrong.

Here are seven tips on how to keep your vagina clean the right way:

1. Don’t wipe back to front

Your vagina and butt both have bacteria living in them, all of which are important to the overall functioning of those areas, but separately. The bacteria in your vagina are not the same as the ones in your butt. You do not want to get butt bacteria in your vagina as this can cause all sorts of problems. The same goes for if you’re playing around in both of those areas sexually. You need to wash your hands, naughty bits or toys between sessions.

2. Don’t use scented soap



While vaginas are technically self-cleaning, sometimes you want to give them a bit of extra help. It’s totally fine to soap off your vulva and labia (the external parts) when you’re cleaning the rest of your body. However, make sure that you’re using unscented soap. Perfumed soaps or cleaners can mess with your normal balance. The same goes for scented vaginal wipes and deodorants.

3. Stop douching



Do NOT douche. Douching is supposed to clean out your vaginal canal, but we your vagina already does that on its own. Douches mess with the natural pH balance of your vagina, flushing out the good bacteria that maintains your vaginal health. If you’re experiencing unpleasant vaginal odours and want to get rid of it, consult a doctor.



4. You’re not swapping condoms



Having penetrative sex can bring bacteria and viruses from your partners body inside you. Condoms protect you from these sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and HIV. It can even help against infections that are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, such as genital herpes and warts. But it’s also absolutely critical to change condoms if you’re switching between vaginal and anal play.



5. Keep a balanced diet



What you put in your mouth has a direct link to how your vagina feels. If you want to treat your v-jay jay right, make sure you stay hydrated and on a balanced. There are also foods are of help to specific vaginal problems. These include unsweetened cranberry juice, yogurt, raw garlic and apple cider vinegar.



6. Your underwear Is too tight (or wet)



Your vagina likes it best when it’s dry and has room to breathe. That’s because the bacteria you don’t want down there likes it warm and moist. You can help by wearing cotton undies and avoiding anything that is super tight. It’s also important to get out of sweaty or otherwise wet panties or bathing suit bottoms as soon as possible.



7. You’re not changing tampons or pads often enough



Speaking of keeping things dry, change your pads and tampons regularly so they don’t become a feeding ground for bacteria. Keeping sodden pads near your vagina makes things warm and moist, just the way bacteria loves it. Don’t wear pads when you’re not on your period to catch your usual discharge, because it will just warm up everything.