Plateau killings: Gbong Gwom Jos, Wase Emir suspend New Year festivals

To forestall any incident during the New Year celebrations in Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has cancelled the annual New Year cultural festival observed at the beginning of every year in the state.

Gyang Buba, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Da Yakubu Mamman Dang, said that the directive followed the recent killings in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

Also, the Emir of Wase and President of the Wase Traditional Council, Alhaji Muhammed Sambo Haruna, has announced the postponement of the annual Fulani cultural festival, Nyalde Fulaku, scheduled for January 6, 2024.