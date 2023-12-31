Sunday, December 31, 2023
HomeNEWSPlateau killings: Gbong Gwom Jos, Wase Emir suspend New Year festivals
NEWS

Plateau killings: Gbong Gwom Jos, Wase Emir suspend New Year festivals

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

To forestall any incident during the New Year celebrations in Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has cancelled the annual New Year cultural festival observed at the beginning of every year in the state.

Gyang Buba, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Da Yakubu Mamman Dang, said that the directive followed the recent killings in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

Also, the Emir of Wase and President of the Wase Traditional Council, Alhaji Muhammed Sambo Haruna, has announced the postponement of the annual Fulani cultural festival, Nyalde Fulaku, scheduled for January 6, 2024.

Previous article
DisCos set to hike electricity tariffs January 1
Next article
Bimbo Oshin sheds toga of bereavement, returns to limelight
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network