Plateau Crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks

Three persons have been killed in fresh attacks in two villages in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attacks were separately carried out in two villages.

The first attack occurred on Sunday evening in Kwachudu community where a herder was beheaded.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi, accused members of the Irigwe ethnic group of beheading one Musa Sale and injuring Abdulsalam Nuhu while rearing cattle around Kwachudu area

Irigwe ethnic group denied the allegation, saying it was not true and unfounded.

Hours after the Sunday evening attack, two members of Irigwe were killed on Monday morning in Renwienku community in the same local government.

Malison David, the spokesman of Irigwe Development Association(IDA), accused the Fulani of launching the attack, but the Fulani group denied having hand in the attack.

The attacks are coming barely five days after the two warring groups had a peace meeting with governor Lalong on the need to eschew violence and embrace peace.

The spokesman of the state Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, didn’t pick the call our correspondent put across nor respond to the SMS sent to him.