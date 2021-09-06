NEWS
Plateau Crisis: 3 killed in fresh attacks
Three persons have been killed in fresh attacks in two villages in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The attacks were separately carried out in two villages.
The first attack occurred on Sunday evening in Kwachudu community where a herder was beheaded.
The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Malam Nura Abdullahi, accused members of the Irigwe ethnic group of beheading one Musa Sale and injuring Abdulsalam Nuhu while rearing cattle around Kwachudu area
Irigwe ethnic group denied the allegation, saying it was not true and unfounded.
Hours after the Sunday evening attack, two members of Irigwe were killed on Monday morning in Renwienku community in the same local government.
Malison David, the spokesman of Irigwe Development Association(IDA), accused the Fulani of launching the attack, but the Fulani group denied having hand in the attack.
The attacks are coming barely five days after the two warring groups had a peace meeting with governor Lalong on the need to eschew violence and embrace peace.
The spokesman of the state Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, didn’t pick the call our correspondent put across nor respond to the SMS sent to him.
Bandits will remain until Buhari grants them amnesty like Niger Delta militants – Sheikh Gumi
Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Monday reiterated the need to grant bandits amnesty.
Gumi said bandits are going nowhere until the Nigerian Government grants them amnesty like it did to the Niger Delta militants.
The cleric, who has access to bandits, disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page entitled: ‘Zamfara: The Flaring Of Crisis.’
Gumi warned that military action against armed herders would worsen the insecurity situation rather than solve it.
Citing the incident in Afghanistan, the Kaduna-based scholar insisted that no military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare.
The statement reads partly: “By 2015, banditry has replaced cattle rearing that is becoming nearly impossible. Drugs were introduced into the herdsmen that are known to be illiterates or semi-illiterates.
“Just as we had the Niger Delta conflict resolved with an amnesty which comes with reconciliation, reparation, and rehabilitation packages, so will the herdsmen crisis be resolved. In fact, there is a need for a Marshal plan to educate the nomadic pastoralist so that no citizen is left behind.
“No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare. The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate.”
Recently, Gumi had called on the Nigerian Government to grant bandits blanket amnesty.
Paul Enenche led Dunamis to establish university
The Dunamis International Gospel Centre is set to establish its own university.
This plan which has been on for some time was again reiterated few days ago in the United States of America by Roberts Liardon who had recently returned from a visit to the Glory Dome.
According to Liardon, he received an invitation from Dr. Paul and Dr. Becky Enenche to preach in the recently concluded Ministers’ Conference at The Glory Dome’. Roberts Liardon stated that Pastor Enenche took him on a tour of Glory Dome and the Lord’s Garden where a university would soon be built.
“They (Dunamis) are going to build a university. They have a boarding school..it was amazing. What they are doing with their education, it is so important to people all over the world. And here in America we seem to be trying to politicize the education of our children and do something that is not going to be productive for our nation and for their lives.
”From available plans, at the end of the project at the Lord’s Garden, it will become an ultra modern and state of the art sprawling community for Jesus.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer moves to stop extradition of IPOB members from Ghana
Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has taken steps to stop the extradition of some members of the group arrested in Ghana to Nigeria.
Ejimakor said he had sent some legal documents to IPOB’s Directorate of State, DOS, to defend the group’s members arrested by Ghanaian police last week.
He explained that the step was to prevent the arrested Biafra agitators from being sent to Nigeria.
In a tweet, Ejimakor wrote: “Update on #IPOB Ghana: A few days ago, I sent to the DOS (via @ChinasaNworu) certain legal documents critical to the defense of the faithfuls currently distressed in Ghana.
“The goal is to quickly secure their freedom and prevent their ‘rendition to injustice’ in Nigeria.”
Reports said Ghanaian police officers had arrested some IPOB members at a venue of their monthly meeting around Mallam Junction in Accra on Saturday.
In a video online, the arrested members were seen singing a pro-Biafra solidarity song.
They were subsequently taken to a police station in Accra, where they were profiled.
