Plane crash: Attahiru’s wife is alive, says El-Rufai’s aide

Mohammed Dattijo, Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has clarified that Fati, wife of the late Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, is alive.

He said this in a short message on his official social media handle while debunking a claim that Attahiru’s wife was involved in the accident.

“It is incorrect; the wife is alive. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he tweeted.

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft conveying some top military officers crashed near Kaduna.