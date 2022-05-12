NEWS
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors
An aircraft carrying 11 people has crashed into a forest during a storm.
It is said to be unlikely that any of the 11 survived after the plane went down near to Nanga Eboko, Centre Province in Cameroon.
Authorities have said the tragic incident occurred at around 2pm on Wednesday, May 11.
A major storm hit the country’s capital Yaoundé late in the afternoon, causing the plane to lose signal after it took off from the city’s Nsimalen airport.
Cameroon’s Transport Minister Ernest Ngalle Bibehe confirmed in a statement that air traffic control lost contact with the plane.
Authorities sent both air and land rescue teams after the aircraft disappeared.
Those rescue teams have now reached the wreckage but it remains highly unlikely that anyone has made it out alive.
A list of the names of those onboard has now been released.
They are, “Dicka Endalle Estelle, Kesseng Jean Charles, Pewite Nkwenti Serge, Tchehou Tchakounte Serge, Asu Rudolf, Baban Andre, Kouayep Armand, Ndanjo Gadinga Celetsine Tchatua Ernest.”
2023: Buhari orders Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, other appointees to resign
President Muhammadu has ordered all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals, and ambassadors with political ambitions to resign.
In a circular issued on Thursday, the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, among other agencies was copied.
The circular was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
The circular with reference number SGF/OP/ I/S.3/XII/ 173 was titled, ‘Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions to resign’.
It reads, “Mr President has observed and noted the expression of interest and intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors and other political office holders to contest the Presidential, Gubernatorial, National and State Assemblies’ elections.
“Consequently, Mr President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 general elections should tender their resignation on our before the 16th of May, 2022.”
It stressed that for the avoidance of doubt, the directive affects “all ministers, Heads and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies, Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices”.
Thursday’s circular comes a day after the President directed ministers with political ambitions to also resign.
They were asked to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.
According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the order excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.
Mohammed added that if the need arose, the directive might involve political appointees.
Among those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Labour and Productivity, Chris Nigige; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Others are Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, who has declared interest in the governorship position in his home state of Kebbi.
Running for the governorship position in Abia State is the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar while the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has also declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.
Jonathan finally joins APC in Bayelsa ward, set to recontest for President
President Goodluck Jonathan has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to recontest for President in 2023.
This comes hours after disowning a nomination form purportedly procured for him by a northern group.
Following reports that a coalition of northern socio-cultural groups, basically of Fulani extraction, purchased N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC for the former President to contest for President again in 2023, Jonathan swiftly rejected the presidential form purchased for him on Monday.
Speaking through his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said it was an insult for the group to have bought him the form without his permission.
But according to the News Agency of Nigeria, a credible source in Jonathan’s camp said the former President has finally decided to vie for the top office again.
Jonathan lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the former president has formally joined the APC after registering at his Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa.
He is expected to submit the duly filled forms on Thursday.
“Several bigwigs of the party have also been calling Jonathan to pledge their loyalty and support to the former president,’’ the source said.
The source told NAN political correspondent late on Wednesday that some influential African leaders had called Mr Jonathan earlier on Monday to advise him “to contest the election in the interest of Nigeria”.
“At least three top African leaders called the former president on the matter. They all urged him to run.
“One of them specifically told him that it didn’t make sense travelling all over Africa settling disputes only to shy away from leadership responsibility in his home country.
“Another reminded him of the implication of failing to put the experiences he garnered as a former Nigerian president and as a continental statesman to good use,” the source also said.
According to the source, some of the African leaders told Jonathan that Nigeria was passing through challenging times and in need of “a unifier like Jonathan at this time’’.
The source did not disclose the names of the African leaders.
Jimoh Ibrahim under fire for showing Buhari photocopies of his APC nomination forms
Ondo State-born business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim has come under fire for presenting photocopies of his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for a senatorial seat to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ibrahim his contesting for the Ondo South Senatorial District under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ibrahim had on Tuesday night visited Buhari in Aso Villa in Abuja. Ibrahim used to the opportunity of the visit to seek Buhari’s blessings for his senatorial ambition to represent the people of Ondo South Senatorial District . He equally showed the President his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the seat.
Many of the people who saw the pictures of Ibrahim’s visit to Buhari condemned him for degrading the President.
They wondered why Ibrahim will present Tinubu the originals of the forms but present Buhari the photocopies .
One of those who saw the pictures posted by Ibrahim on his social media handles said: “The guy show Tinubu the original, show Bubu photocopy…. Jimoh no rate Bubu at all “.
Another complaint said. “The guy showcase politicians the original, showcase Bubu copy” .
Another said: “Na photocopy oga carry go see bubu”.
Not even explanation from the aides of Ibrahim that he had already submitted the originals before visiting Buhari could assuage the readers.
One reader said: “And he could not do a coloured photocopy “
