Piers Morgan’s interview with Ronaldo pulls over 4 .3million Youtube views in less than 12 hours

Part one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile interview with Piers Morgan was watched by 4 million people on Youtube in just 12 hours after its release.

The interview was posted to YouTube, where it trended Thursday and had over 4,000,000 views by the afternoon.

The interview is also the highest-rated show in @PiersUncensored TV show history, beating his launch show with President Trump.

The preview of the interview, which was released on Sunday has sparked outrage amongst many football fans and proved a damning indictment of how the relationship between Ronaldo and United has fallen apart

Addressing his relationship with Ten Hag in the interview, Ronaldo said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Part two of the interview with be released later today in the evening.

The interview will end up being the most-watched football interview in history.