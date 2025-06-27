Piers Morgan has urged Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to knock out Jake Paul in their upcoming fight after the YouTuber turned boxer stormed out of an interview on Morgan’s show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. Paul had appeared on the programme wearing a sombrero to promote his bout against the Mexican boxer, but things quickly turned sour.

Morgan suggested that Paul had cherry-picked his opponents in the past, saying: “I think you’re a great YouTuber, a great influencer. I admire what you try to do boxing, but I do think when you actually come up against a proper, serious boxer, and I suspect that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, maybe that person you, it could all come crashing down.”

Paul took umbrage with Morgan’s comments, firing back: “I think the problem here Piers, is that you think that your opinion matters?” Morgan retorted by asking why Paul was on the show if his opinion didn’t matter, prompting Paul to reply: “Oh, I’m just taking your audience to sell pay per views. I don’t give a f**k about your show, dumb a**. This is a f*****g business enterprise. Buy the pay per view on Saturday, June 28, me versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Thank you, tune in everybody!” He then abruptly ended the call, with Morgan quipping: “Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio – knock him out for all of us will you?”

Piers Morgan’s stance on the forthcoming bout couldn’t be clearer, yet it seems Jake Paul has a strategy to dodge a knockout while aiming to floor his rival. At Thursday’s press conference, when asked for his forecast, Paul declared: “I’m gonna knock him out.