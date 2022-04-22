CELEBRITIES
Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
Piers Morgan has become embroiled in a war of words with Caitlyn Jenner on social media following the teaser clip for the former Good Morning Britain host’s interview with Donald Trump.
In the trailer, the presenter, 56, seemingly upset the former president, 75, with Trump seen storming off after over the discussion topics.
Morgan has since revealed that he had “never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence”, as he opened up about the chat.
But the clip infuriated former Olympian Jenner, 72, so much that she decided to cancel her own interview with the controversial Brit.
And her blast led to an intense back and forth with Morgan on Twitter on Thursday.
Jenner started by quote tweeting another user’s views on the upcoming interview and wrote: “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,’ @TayFromCA… couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today.”
Morgan quickly replied, slamming the star for the “cancel culture” comments as he asked her to watch the whole discussion before acting hastily.
He responded by quoting her tweet and saying: “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”
That was far from the end of it and throughout Thursday the pair sent several replies to each other.
Jenner’s response began: “This isn’t about cancel culture, @piersmorgan. It’s about your desire to be relevant at other peoples expense, by entirely misrepresenting interviews based on hatchet job editing for clicks.
“What you did to Trump would make any public figure think twice about coming on your show.”
Morgan bit back: “You haven’t seen the interview, nobody has because it hasn’t aired yet. If you watch it and feel the same way, fine. If you don’t, come on the show.”
Earlier in the day Jenner had labelled Morgan “pathetic” and urged the Trump organisation to expose him, saying she would “never do his show again”.
When a fan tried to say Jenner hadn’t been invited to take part in the show she hit out saying: “I was not only invited – I was paid to be on his show in the past (multiple times) and was being paid to be on it again, this Wednesday, for 10 minutes…
“You have no idea what you are talking about @piersmorgan has shown how unprofessional he is today.”
Morgan seemed to be revelling in all the spats on social media and went as far as telling the former president to “take a chill pill” after a second statement was released.
He goaded Trump, tweeting: “We haven’t even aired it yet, and he’s already released two furious statements… about a PROMO?!
“Take a chill pull, Mr President – it’s a great interview, even if you did lose your rag a bit.”
Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
Black Chyna broke down in tears in court on Thursday morning, as she recalled the time ex Rob Kardashian shared explicit photos of her body on social media.
The mum-of-two, 33, filed a revenge porn restraining order against her ex-fiancé and father of her five-year-old daughter Dream in July 2017.
Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner appeared in court on Monday, after having a $100million lawsuit filed against them by Blac Chyna for defamation and other allegations.
During the fourth day of the case, the Kardashian-Jenner family lawyer Michael Rhodes cross-examined Chyna – real name Angela White – and questioned whether the star filed the restraining order in order to gain publicity.
“Did you publicly announce you were coming to court to file a restraining order?” Rhodes put to Chyna in the Los Angeles courtroom.
“Was the press release done with your approval? … Did you not go on GMA [Good Morning America] the next day?”
Tearfully, the star replied: “My pictures were blasted to the entire world. Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. So I’m just supposed to allow Rob post this on the internet … that’s OK, right?”
Rob, now 35, was banned from Instagram after he posted multiple naked photos and videos of his former partner in July 2017.
Following his account being suspended, the dad-of-one shared the explicit images on his Twitter account.
Speaking at the time, Chyna’s then-lawyer Lisa Bloom said: “Revenge porn is a crime, almost always designed to humiliate a woman.”
Rob is still banned from having a personal Instagram account, but a verified page, robkardashianofficial, currently has over 2million followers.
“Robert Kardashian does not post to this account. Account is run by Jenner Communications,” the bio of the account reads.
Chyna is currently battling it out against Rob’s famous family as she claimed the group were responsible for her show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled.
The KUWTK spinoff, named Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it got axed by the US E! network.
However, Rob’s lawyer claimed that the couple’s split led to the show’s cancellation.
The court case will determine if Chyna has reasonable cause to receive a payout for the missed opportunity of a season two of her reality show.
The Kardashians have denied all the claims Chyna has made.
On Monday night – after the first day of court – Chyna’s mother took to Instagram Live to claim the Kardashian-Jenner family “looked dead” and compare matriarch Kris to a character from the horror movie Saw.
“Kris old, decrepit shorty look like… y’all seen that motherf***ing thing that be on the tricycle, Saw? The little man on the tricycle on the movie Saw? She looked…. it look like they dead,” Tokyo Toni declared during her Instagram Live.
Tokyo’s rant was addressed in court on Tuesday morning, with the judge ruling Tokyo is no longer welcome in the courtroom.
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that the Smith family is focused on healing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
In a written statement at the beginning of Red Table Talk’s new season, the 50-year-old actor said: ‘Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.
‘Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.’
Pinkett Smith is back with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith for the fifth season of their Facebook Watch chat show.
Red Table Talk returns less than a month after the Oscars ceremony, where Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith slapped presenter Rock in the face before going on to accept the award for Best Actor.
Rock had made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s baldness due to her battle with alopecia.
Following the altercation, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on 1 April. On 8 April, the Academy moved to ban Smith from Oscars ceremonies for the next 10 years.
Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested over shooting incident
American rapper, ASAP Rocky, has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred in November 2021.
The Department announced via its Twitter page on Wednesday, that the rapper whose legal name is Rakim Meyers, was arrested for assault with a firearm at the Los Angeles International Airport.
“33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021,” the tweet read.
LAPD gave details of the November incident, stating that the victim claimed the rapper shot at them after an altercation.
The statement read in part, “On November 6, 2021 around 10:15pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.
“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident, and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the two additional males fled the area on foot.”
The rapper was returning from Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna when the arrest was made, TMZ reports
