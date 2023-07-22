Betty, wife of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Akeredolu is currently on medical leave abroad over an undisclosed aliment.

However, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Akeredolu was treating blood cancer (leukemia).

“The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has leukemia, he is really down,” a source in the Alagbaka Government House had told SaharaReporters.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

For sufferers, the white blood cells crowd out the red blood cells and platelets needed by the body to stay healthy.

White blood cells are potent infection fighters which grow and divide in an orderly way, as the body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly.

It is a cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

Sharing a picture of the emaciated governor on Facebook, Betty said, “Aketi dey kampe!. Victory for us! #happybirthday #july20n21.”

The governor was born on July 21, 1956.

The Ondo First Lady earlier announced the suspension of activities lined up for her 70th birthday celebration.

The postponement was believed to be a reaction to criticisms the planned birthday celebration has received.

Mrs. Akeredolu had said the suspension was a result of circumstances beyond her control.

“Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I.”

In another post accompanied by a photo of her birthday flyer, she said that as long as there is life, ‘Owambe’ (party) can come at any time.

Akeredolu has been on medical vacation since June 7, 2023.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the governor was bedridden in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He was later flown out of Nigeria following his deteriorating health condition.

Sources had told SaharaReporters that he was unable to sign official documents due to his ill health.

It was also learnt that to prevent pictures of the governor’s emaciated looks from getting out, the family had asked security agents and a few politicians around him to put off their mobile phones.

The Ondo State government thereafter confirmed the report, saying Akeredolu was indisposed but still alive and not dead, according to some unverified claims.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, had in a statement said that though the governor had been indisposed, “he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government when necessary.”

On June 7, the governor officially sought a medical leave and directed his deputy to act as the governor.

Akeredolu is a second-term governor under the All Progressives Congress and his tenure will come to an end in 2024.

On July 10, Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, announced the receipt of another letter indicating an extension of the leave.

He said the governor was “following the doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating”.

The Speaker said the deputy governor would continue to act as governor “until there is a written declaration to the contrary”.