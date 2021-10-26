NEWS
PHOTOS: South-west govs visit Tinubu
Former Ogun First Lady celebrates 96th birthday
Mama Lucy Onabanjo, wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, the late Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo (Aiyekooto) celebrated her 96th birthday on Tuesday.
Lucy Onabanjo is the oldest surviving former first lady.
Born in Ijebu Ode on October 26, 1925, Mama Onabanjo was trained as a teacher.
It was after her training as a teacher that Lucy started dating the Late Bisi, who was working with a local newspaper called Gaskiya Tarfi Kobo (Truth is more than a Kobo).
Few months after meeting Bisi , she walked down the aisle and said “I do.”
The humble ceremony would blossom into a life of civil service from teaching to the Government House, Abeokuta and beyond.
It’s illegal to pay petrol subsidy from federation account, Sanusi tells FG
Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has said the federal government is indulging in illegality by paying petroleum subsidy from the federation account.
The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor spoke virtually as a panelist on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja.
He also said the Nigerian daily oil consumption data is suspect thus there is endemic corruption in fuel subsidy payments.
“This money coming from petrol belongs to the federation account, and the federal government doesn’t have the constitutional right to pay subsidy on behalf of the federation.
“So it is a fundamental constitutional issue because this is money that should go to the federal, states and local governments. Yet money that belongs to the federation is carried out as federal government expenditure. So, there are so many complex issues, legal and economic issues. We need to stop these issues” he said.
He also advocated for the end of fuel subsidy and electricity subsidy, saying the money saved should be invested in critical sectors like education and health adding that the long-term gains far outweigh the short-term pains.
“I have said this before even as a CBN Governor under the previous government. What I say is not of a particular government. Take petroleum subsidy.
“In 2015 or 2016, Minister Ibe Kachukwu said Nigerian was importing 30 million litres of PMS per day after eliminating corruption. In 2019, the NNPC said we are importing 59 million litres per day after oil prices have gone up. And I have been asking the question, what happened between 2015 and 2019 that our oil consumption has almost double?” he asked.
He noted that “this is what also happened under the previous government. When oil prices go up, NNPC said they are importing more because of the arbitrage. Thus, when the oil prices go high, there is an incentive to inflate the number” he noted.
On electricity tariff, he said it should also be stopped as even poorer countries are paying cost reflective tariffs and enjoying uninterrupted electricity.
The Chairman, the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, also agreed that subsidy payments had to end for resources to be free up for critical investments.
He also said that the government must focus on education and healthcare provision.
UN issues ‘urgent appeals’ to Nigeria, Kenya, seeking explanation for Nnamdi Kanu’s illegal abduction, detention, others
The United Nations has made “urgent appeals” to the Nigerian and Kenya governments to explain the “illegal arrest and extradition” of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
In the UN document, dated, August 26, obtained by SaharaReporters, the UN said the Nigerian and Kenyan governments should furnish it with details of how Kanu was arrested and illegally brought to Nigeria.
In a release sent to SaharaReporters, Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanu, said he, working with the lawyers, undertook the interventions to the United Nations, which required the details to be kept confidential for 60 days.
The release is titled, “‘Urgent Appeals’ in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against Nigeria and Kenya.”
Kingsley said, “Following the extraordinary rendition of my older brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I undertook a number of urgent steps within the realm of the international community, particularly in Britain and the United Nations. I worked quietly with my brother’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor and the Bindmans (my brother’s lawyers in Britain) on a host of muscular interventions aimed at presenting my brother’s case to the international community and facilitating his unconditional release and bringing the culprits of his illegal rendition to account.
“These interventions were not made known to the general public because the applicable rules, especially that of the United Nations, required them to be kept confidential for sixty days.
“Those 60 days just expired and the United Nations has therefore made public the details of its ‘Urgent Appeals’ to the Nigerian and Kenyan Governments, which were transmitted since 26th August, 2021. It also has made public an acknowledgment it received on 17th September, 2021 from the ‘Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations’.
“Both documents are attached to this Press Release. In particular, the said Urgent Appeals states in part that the United Nations is ‘alarmed by the alleged torture and ill-treatment Mr. Kanu has been subjected to during his illegal custody in Kenya. If confirmed, these allegations would constitute prima facie violations of fundamental human rights, including the right not to be arbitrarily deprived of liberty, and the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights (ICCPR)”.
“Further, the Urgent Appeals states that ‘The allegations in the case of Mr. Kanu raise serious violations of international human rights law and may cause irreparable damage to his life or personal integrity, which we believe warrants prompt attention. In this regard, we are considering to publicly express our concerns in this case in the near future, believing that the wider public should be informed about the implications of these allegations for the enjoyment and exercise of human rights in Kenya and Nigeria. Any public expression of concern in this regard, will indicate that we have been in contact with your Excellency’s Government to clarify the issue/s in question’.
“Continuing, the United Nations stated that ‘While awaiting a reply, we urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent any irreparable damage to the life or personal integrity of Mr. Kanu, halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence and in the event that the investigations support or suggest the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person responsible of the alleged violations’.
“It is important to emphasize that this is just the beginning of more United Nations and other global strong actions that would be seen in the coming weeks. While we await for such actions to unfold, we wish to inform the public that we will remain resolute and relentless in bringing the full weight of the international community to bear on the unconditional release of me brother and leader without further delay.”
