PHOTOS: Shettima inaugurates Excos of the Arewa Women For Tinubu
The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday inaugurated the National Executives of the Arewa Women For Tinubu in Abuja.
Arewa Women For Tinubu is an initiative of patriotic women from Northern Nigeria meant to provide political awareness especially in promoting the campaign of Asiwaju Ahmad Tinubu for women and youth in the North.
The event, which was also attended by Hon. James Faleke was held at the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) campaign office in the Federal Capital Territory.
See photos of the inauguration:
Tinubu: ‘Bishop’ who attended APC’s unveiling of Shettima opens up
One of the “Christian clerics” that attended the unveiling of 2023 presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s running mate has spoken out.
On Wednesday in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate.
The 55-year-old former governor of Borno currently represents the State’s central district at the Nigerian Senate.
News of his official announcement was overshadowed by the presence of dozens of ‘clergymen’, most with spurious identities.
Photos and videos show them arriving at the venue (Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre) but they refused to take questions, except a few.
In reaction to their conduct, and attire which portrayed them as Catholics, etc., social media users launched scathing remarks.
Amid the backlash over the controversy, one of attendees, ‘Bishop’ Ugo Ugokwe, posted a response on Facebook last night.
Ugokwe contested for the position of APC Deputy Youth Leader (South East) at the March 26 national convention.
The party member called for Christians-Muslims unity, adding that citizens are free to choose their preferred contestants in 2023.
“I have seen ‘many’ fake news about me and my foundation. It’s okay. Anybody can write what they want to generate traffic.
“I know the guy that I allowed to interview me was out for fake news. He was desperate to see something, to rubbish men of God.
“We are for peace and love not hate. Jesus Christ is love. Christians and Muslims should preach love no matter the challenge in our country Nigeria.
“Just vote your heart in 2023. Don’t hate”, Ugokwe (Amb Ugokwe Prince on Facebook) wrote.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that those who were at the APC event are not its members.
Obi visits Oyedepo
A picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has on Wednesday, surfaced online.
It was, however, gathered that the former governor of Anambra State visited Oyedepo on Tuesday at the Canaanland, headquarters of the church in Ota, Ogun State.
While some said the visit was on premised upon his birthday as he clocked 61 on Tuesday, others linked the visit to the 2023 presidential election.
Here are some of the tweets on Twitter gathered by our correspondent on Wednesday:
“Peter Obi met with Bishop David Oyedepo yesterday, meaning he will meet with Adeboye soon. Talk about strategy. Obi means business. Would like him to meet with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche too,” @caesar_mayor tweeted.
@blossommartins tweeted, “While we were celebrating yesterday, H.E Peter Obi visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland for priestly and birthday blessings. More details later!!! finally P.O meets my bishop.”
Running Mate: Shettima, Zulum storm Aso Rock after unveiling
A former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after being unveiled as All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate by the party leadership.
The running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, arrived the forecourt of the President’s office at 3:40pm.
Details of the meeting with President Buhari were yet to be made known as at the time of filing this report.
Tinubu had on July 10 said that he settled for Shettima because “he is competent, capable and reliable” after due consultations.
PHOTOS: Shettima inaugurates Excos of the Arewa Women For Tinubu
