Monday, September 4, 2023
NEWS

PHOTOS : Sanwo-Olu takes first ride as Lagos Blue Line Rail begins operations

By Online Editor
Sanwo-Olu takes first ride as Lagos Blue Line Rail begins operations

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, became one of the first passengers to embark on a journey aboard the newly launched Lagos Blue Line rail system on Monday.

The governor boarded the train from the Marina terminal enroute Mile 2.

The Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, announced on Thursday that the Lagos Blue Line Rail would commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4.

Akinajo added that Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the first passenger during the inaugural ride on the train.

Below are the pictures of Sanwo-Olu aboard the Blue Line Rail:

Sanwo-Olu takes first ride as Lagos Blue Line Rail begins operations

