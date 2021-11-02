Photos: Rescue efforts continue at collapsed Lagos building

The death toll following the collapse of a one tower block in Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday. rose to 7, according to officials, with more than 50 people still listed as missing.

Early on Monday, November 1, a large section of the 21-story building, located on Gerald Road collapsed.

The building under construction collapsed with many trapped and some dead.

Two days later, rescue efforts continue despite hazardous conditions.

Search-and-rescue teams look for possible survivors