Protesters have besieged the Court of Appeal in Abuja, calling for the cancellation of the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu asNigeria’s new President on May 29.

The protesters, who were mostly youths, were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions, chanting songs and calling for the cancellation of the planned inauguration.

The protesters accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of wrongly declaring Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election

One of the protesters, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said swearing in Tinubu will be swearing in an unconstitutional president.

More Details soon