PHOTOS: Osinbajo commiserates with his former Campaign DG, Sen. Gaya over son’s death
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited the Kano residence of Sen. Kabiru Gaya ,where he commiserated with his family over his son’s death.
Osibanjo was accompanied by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and some top government officials on the condolence visit.
The Vice President described the deceased,Sadiki Gaya, as a promising, hard working young lawyer.
“I want to extend my own personal condolence to you and other members of the family.
“This is a very sad event, but I know that the Almighty God will comfort the family,” he said.
Responding , Sen. Gaya thanked the Osinbajo for coming and noted that the family was consoled by his kind words and prayers.
Also speaking, Gov. Ganduje prayed for the repose of the soul of late Sadiik Gaya while expressing appreciation for Osinbajo’s Visit.
The governor said that the visit was yet another indication of his love for the state.
See Photos from the visit:
Oshodi residents jubilate as IKEDC ends 10 years load shedding arragement
There was wild jubilation on Thursday, September 15 in some parts of Oshodi as full power supply returned to the areas after 10 years of load shedding.
The areas, which fall under two CDAs, DOORT and ABAJIODU, are Daodu, Oyegoke, Olowokere, Rufai, Tititalayo, Abayomi, Ajigbotola, Oduwusi and Ajagungbade streets.
Our correspondent who witnessed the spontaneous jubilation reported that the celebration was triggered off by children in Titilayo and Rufai streets. Both streets were supposed to be off the electricity grid on Thursday.
Shouts of ‘Up NEPA Up NEPA’ rented the air in both streets immediately after the light came on from the abandoned transformer at the Olowokere- Rufai junction.
Later many adults were seen in joyous mood discussing excitedly with their neighbors the end of the load shedding arrangement.
The load shedding arrangement was put in place by the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) in 2012 as a result of the visibly old transformer located at Doadu- Abayomi junction, which was often overloaded and could not distribute the power transmitted to it.
It was gathered that all entreats to IKEDC to provide and install a relief transformer and ensure full power supply to the affected streets fell on deaf ears.
It was further gathered that when the reply to the residents’ request was not forthcoming, they approached the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Basir Dawodu for help.
Hon. Dawodu acceded to the request and provided a new 300KVA transformer in December 2020. The transformer was part of the electrification projects facilitated by the federal lawmaker.
To ensure the quick installation of the transformer, stakeholders in the two communities mobilised the youths and went on a door–to–door contribution drive to raise money to install the transformer.
After the installation in January 2021, residents then approached IKEDC to energise the transformer and connect it to the national grid. The company, however, came up with an excuse that the project was a constituency project which cannot just be jumped into.
The Chairman of ABAJIODU, Mr. Shina Adeboye, said about N800,000 was spent to buy accessories to install the transformer, adding that all electrical installations were done through residents’ contributions.
” We bought all the poles and wires. After the installation, we waited for IKEDC officials to energise the transformer, but they didn’t come.
He added that the transformer was vandalised due to the delay in connection and residents had to contribute to replace the stolen items.
He said, “We had to contribute money again to buy the accessories that were stolen.
When it became apparent that IKEDC was not keen on energising the transformer, residents again went back to Dawodu for help.
It was gathered that on hearing that the transformer has not been powered, a visibly angry Hon Dawodu spearheaded a protest march against IKEDC in August.
During the protest at the headquarters of IKEDC in Alausa, Hon. Dawodu gave the company 72 hours to energised the transformer.
‘If after 72 hours they refused to listen to us, we will return to this place. We have sent a message with our peaceful protest,” he noted.
Days after the protest, IKEDC provided the meter for the transformer and completed all the neccesary procedures towards connecting the transformer to the national grid.
The transformer was finally energised on Thursday evening.
Confirming the return of full power supply to the nine streets, Chairman of the Electricity Forum for the two communities, Mr. Onoja said since the load shedding arrangement started 10 years ago, all stakeholders had worked to address the problem.
He lauded residents for the patience and resilience shown.
A cross-section of residents who spoke with our correspondent could not hide.
It was gathered that residents plan to throw a party much later to celebrate the end of the load-shedding arrangement and restoration of full power supply to the 9 streets.
Ayu – Ogun PDP disowns Makinde, pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has said it stands with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, amid calls for his resignation.
Ogun PDP members said they are refuting a claim by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that the entire Southwest stakeholders had called for Ayu’s resignation.
Makinde was said to have made the claim at the Southwest Stakeholders Interactive Session with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.
In a statement made available on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, said “the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirm that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
According to Bankole, the leaders are of the view that the current demand for Ayu’s resignation “is ill-timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections build up across the nation.”
He said, “Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
Bankole posited that the party, at this crucial stage of its democratic existence, requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance.
He maintained that all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common good of all.
The spokesman stated further that the Ogun PDP leadership is fully committed to the presidential aspiration of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Scores killed as rival Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorist groups clash in Borno
The deadly rival clash between the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and terrorists of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, also known as Boko Haram, has resulted in the death of many fighters from both sides in Borno State.
One of those killed in the fierce battle is “Kundu”, one of the commanders Boko Haram.
The fight happened between Dikwa and Bama local government areas.
A security source said that Kundu and his team were on a robbery mission when the ISWAP intercepted them on six motorcycles, each conveying three fighters.
Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and a counter insurgency in Lake Chad confirmed the fight.
He said, “A heavy fight ensued between the terrorists resulting to dozens of casualties on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists, while few ISWAP terrorists were wounded.
“The Boko Haram terrorists took to their heels leaving their motorcycles to the ISWAP terrorists.”
