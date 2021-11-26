Photos of Tiwa Savage holidaying in Dubai

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is having the best time and fun holidaying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The singer, who had been in the eyes of the storm recently when his sex tape was uploaded on social media, seemed to have forgotten her travail, enjoying herself in Dubai.

Savage downloaded photos she took while enjoying herself at Burj Al Arab, which is Dubai’s most iconic hotel.

She wrote: “Any small money wey I get like dis …… 😈😈😈🧡🧡🧡”

The singer began her music career as a teenager doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009.

Since then, her popularity has soared amidst controversies.