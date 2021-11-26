CELEBRITIES
Photos of Tiwa Savage holidaying in Dubai
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is having the best time and fun holidaying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The singer, who had been in the eyes of the storm recently when his sex tape was uploaded on social media, seemed to have forgotten her travail, enjoying herself in Dubai.
Savage downloaded photos she took while enjoying herself at Burj Al Arab, which is Dubai’s most iconic hotel.
She wrote: “Any small money wey I get like dis …… 😈😈😈🧡🧡🧡”
The singer began her music career as a teenager doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.
After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009.
Since then, her popularity has soared amidst controversies.
CELEBRITIES
The fire took everything I own, down to all my certificates – BBNaija JMK cries out
This is not the best of times for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, known as JMK whose apartment recently gutted fire.
According to JMK, she lost valuables in the fire incident including her certificates.
JMK in a post on her Snapchat, sharing pictures of the ruins in her room, described the incident as devastating, hoping to recover all she lost.
Narrating how it all happened, she disclosed that around 4am, November 16th, her air conditioner caught fire from a surge while she was asleep in the room.
“The last couple of days have been beyond devastating. I thank God for my life and the life of my friends. 4am on the 16th of November, my Air Conditioner caught fire from a surge while I was sleeping in the room. I woke up choking to the smoke, ran to my friend’s room to call her but all efforts to put out the fire were in vain. Before the firefighters came the room was burnt to the ground. The fire outbreak took everything that I own down to all my certificates,” she said.
She, however, expressed hope saying she’ll bounce back as long as she’s still breathing.
JMK went ahead to call out those who accused her of chasing clout with the incident, describing them as insensitive and inhuman.
“It is how insensitive some of you are, I was not going to speak on this but it’s one thing to not like someone, it’s another thing to wish bad things on them. Saying I’m chasing clout is very sad and annoying. I don’t even wish this on my enemies. BBNaija is just a show.”
CELEBRITIES
“It’s hard on the family” Joke Silva breaks silence on Olu Jacobs’ health condition
Actress Joke Silva has now opened up on the health condition of her husband, actor Olu Jacobs, who is now frail looking and has been off the movie scene for a few years now.
This is coming after actor Jide Kosoko recently showered praises on Joke Silva for standing, staying with and taking full care of her husband and actor Olu Jacobs despite how sick he has been for sometime now.
Commending her on Instagram, Jide Kosoko wrote “My main appreciation goes to you Ajoke Ku itoju, olorun a san eesan ire….May Almighty God continue to be with Uncle Olu. He will not suffer in Jesus mighty name. Amen”
Now opening up on Olu Jacobs’ health issue, Joke Silva in an interview with Chude Jideonwo disclosed that Olu is battling dementia.
“He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body, it is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person,…first time i’m saying this publicly….that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well…we have gone through it over the past couple of years but we thank God….”
Speaking further on how much she misses the old him, Joke Silva said “We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish i had the old you here so i don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity ….I miss the times we work together!”
CELEBRITIES
Meet Emmanuella Aderopo, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1 new bride
Emmanuella Aderopo is the latest woman in popular Nigerian Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s life
KWAM 1 and Emmanuella’s wedding finally took place in Abeokuta on Thursday, 18 November 2021.
The Yoruba music legend calls his new wife ‘Nuella Ajike Mi’.
So who is Emmanuella Ropo?
Meet Emmanuella Ropo
Emmanuella Aderopo is a titled chief in Otun Igbehin, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
She is the Otun Iyalode of Igbehin in Abeokuta.
Kwam 1 new wife has a child from a previous marriage.
Also Kwam 1 too has other wives and children.
Her father, late Stephen Gboyega Odebiyi, is a respected Egba chief.
During her father’s burial reception on June 17, Kwam 1 was on the bandstand to entertain her guests.
Emmanuella, believed to be in her 40s is a businesswoman.
She owns a children’s boutique and gifts store, Partydreams in Lagos.
She attended Yaba College of Technology where she studied Estate Management.
Emmanuella is a practicing Christian before meeting K1 de Ultimate.
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Labour rejects proposed petrol price hike by govt
-
NEWS2 days ago
Insecurity: Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis leads Govs Ortom, Udom, Okowa, others in prayer for Nigeria
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ondo residents set commercial bank ablaze over communal disputes
-
breaking2 days ago
JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions
-
breaking2 days ago
We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, Says Makinde
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pro-Buhari activist, Okeke who fought against #EndSARS campaign, killed in Anambra
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari orders security agencies to chase bandits From Abuja-Kaduna road
-
breaking2 days ago
Lekki massacre: EndSARS report lacks credibility – Islamic group