An unidentified man ‘selling footwear’ by the roadside while wearing a fine suit has caught the attention of many ladies.

A Facebook user, Prince Khelechy Nwankwo II, shared photos of the man online, describing him as a real ‘hustler’ with the appearance of an oil mogul.

"A roadside footwear seller has got social media users talking. A real hustler with the appearance of an oil business mogul," Prince wrote on Facebook.

In one of the photos, the tall man in a suit was captured in motion with a big sack on his head and another in his right hand.

Two other photos showed him posing before ‘his wares’, which were spread out on a big sack.

Ladies couldn’t stop gushing over him. It is unclear if the man is a footwear seller, as some netizens opined it was a photo shoot.

Asukwo Asukwo Effiong said:

“Dey play… Enter Aba go do this kind thing… Shey na for one place u go sidon. U no go hustle like those Abs boys??? “Heat never do u for market.”

Vincent Christopher said: “If i see this kind person dey on suit dey sell….I no go even near him shop make him no go use price finish my life.”

Honesty Uki said:

“I know one Keke rider in my area that dresses on corporate wears whenever he’s on duty. “And dude smells nice.”

Grace Ezekiel said:

“Him dey sell slippers then he should look like slippers? “Abi na only rich people suppose dey wear fine clothes??”

Alexander Chibueze Obiakor said:

“This is definitely Cotonou. “Cos na only dem dey hawk original used sneakers . “And e go cheap ehh.”

Mbah Mercy said: “Didn’t we all agree that it’s an offense to be this handsome!!!!!!!”

Amaechi Ifeoma said:

“After now they will sale person way Dey sale shoe no gal will like him cus him no get money taaa shut up tell me why I won’t fall for shoe seller