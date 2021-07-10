NEWS
Photos of late T.B Joshua’s Mausoleum
Popular Nigerian Televangelist, Prophet T.B Joshua, was laid to rest in his church premises on Friday, July 9.
Here are photos of his Mausoleum.
NEWS
Agba Jalingo: ECOWAS court awards N30m damages against FG
The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has “ordered the Federal Government to pay a journalist, Agba Jalingo, N30 million as compensation for ill-treating and torturing him while in detention in Cross River state.
Delivering judgment in the suit, yesterday, the court held: “Agba Jalingo was arrested and chained to a deep freezer for about 34 days without being charged to court, brutalised and dehumanised. This action taken on Jalingo’s behalf by SERAP seeks from this court reparation for inhuman treatment and torture meted out to him. We have looked at the evidence before us. There was no answer as to the fact that Jalingo was arrested and illegally detained, brutalised and dehumanised.
x
“This is against international human rights treaties, particularly the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a state party. The Nigerian government has flouted the provisions of these treaties on international fair trial standards.
“For these reasons, on the claims of compensation for ill-treatment and torture, SERAP has been able to establish the claims. We condemn the Nigerian government for these acts, and hereby award compensation of N30 million to Mr. Jalingo for violations of his human rights. The Nigerian government must comply with the order of the court within three months, and file a process to this court to this effect.”
Reacting to the judgment, Femi Falana (SAN), said: “In view of the ongoing brutalisation of hapless Nigerian citizens by the police and other security agencies, this judgment could not have come at a more opportune time than now.
“It is to be hoped that the federal and state governments and all law enforcement agencies will study the terms of the judgment and desist from further infringing on the human rights of the Nigerian people, including criminal suspects who are presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the state.”
The judgment followed the suit filed by SERAP against the federal and Cross River State governments at the ECOWAS Court over the prolonged, arbitrary detention, unfair prosecution, persecution and sham trial of Jalingo.
Jalingo, who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state.
The court gave the order for compensation after hearing arguments from Solicitor to SERAP, Falana, and lawyers to the government, Abdulahi Abubakar and A. A. Nuhu.
SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, disclosed this development yesterday
NEWS
Mass protest looms over detention of Dunamis 5
Human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, has threatened another mass protest if some youths arrested for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre Headquarters in Lugbe, last Sunday, are not released within seven days.
Those arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) are Emmanuel Larry, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Gabriel, Ben Manasseh and Anene Udoka. They wore T-Shirts with the inscription #BuhariMustGo to the church and were picked up by DSS operatives.
Sowore, at a press conference organised in Abuja on Friday, by a group called ‘Take It Back Movement’, also alleged that the General Overseer and Senior Pastor of the church, Pastor Paul Enenche, collaborated with the DSS to effect the arrest of the persons.
According to him, “the church has allowed itself to be used by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which he described as despotic.x
“The church should be a refuge for the oppressed and not a collaborator with oppressors. We are urging the church since it handed over the five persons to the DSS to tell them to release the detainees,” he stated.
Earlier, Damilare Adenola of the Take It Back Movement, who presided over the press conference, accused the Buhari administration of “heinous violation of the rights of Nigerian citizens.”
“Aspart of our commitment to the fight against injustice as a group, we use this opportunity to also condemn the regime for its acts of heinous violations of the rights of Nigerian citizens who are agitating for the respect for people’s rights to life, dignity and self-determination rights, such as the case of Nnamdi Kanu, who was tortured and unlawfully repatriated from Kenya; Sheikh El-zakyzaky, whose arbitrary detention has spanned over 2000 days; Oduduwa republic agitators, whose house was invaded and resulted in the extra-judicial killing of two persons and continued illegal detention of 13 persons and #EndSARS activists wallowing in illegal detention.
“It should be noted that human rights are sacred under the law and they remain guaranteed and protected. We, therefore, call for the immediate and unconditional release of all these individuals and those not mentioned but who are facing unjust punishment. To reiterate, if these releases however are not done in the next seven days, a mass nationwide protest would be called to compel the regime to heed the voice of justice,” the group said.
The group announced that it had filed a court process for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the detained persons.
The suit, according to Adenola, joined the DSS Director-General and Pastor Enenche.
The group described the arrest and continued detention of the five persons as completely illegal and crude.
“For the records, it is important to state that since the unfortunate event, the detained young people have been denied access to their lawyer and close family members, even though they have not committed any offence known to the laws of Nigeriax
“You would agree with us that the arrest and continued detention of these courageous young people have no basis in law and are a contravention of their fundamental human rights to freedom of expression, assembly and freedom movement as guaranteed under Sections 39, 40, and 41, respectively, of the Nigerian constitution and other international conventions and treaties to which Nigeria is a party to,” Adenola added.
When reminded that a Bill is being processed in the National Assembly that may outlaw ‘unlawful’ protests, the group said no such law could be passed because it would contradict the provisions of the constitution.
“Nobody can criminalise protest because the constitution allows it. I can tell you that any such law will be null and void because of its contradiction to the Constitution.
“Protest is a democratic right across the world and I am sure that Nigerians are waiting for the Bill to be thrown into the dustbin of history,” Adenola stated.
NEWS
Daddy Freeze knocks top Nigerian Pastors for shuning TB Joshua’s funeral
Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has knocked top Pastors, Church owners and religious leaders in Nigeria for boycotting the burial of Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka TB Joshua, the senior Prophet of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).
The top pastors were conspicuously missing on Friday when TB Joshua was buried on Friday.
The funeral service, which was held at the Church in Lagos, Nigeria, had the presence of government officials and SCOAN members and Christians from all over the world.
However, top Pastors in the country such as Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel; W.F Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church, Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church; Lazarus Mouka of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement.; Chris Okotie, Tunde Bakare, Matthew Ashimolowo, David Ibiyeomie, among many others were not at the event.
Daddy Freeze during his Facebook programme on Friday noted that the pastor had sent a bad precedence by shunning the burial.
He mentioned that no matter what may have transpired between them when T.B Joshua was alive, they should have had a forgiving heart and attended his funeral.
”Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry with the turnout of Christians to this man’s funeral. I worry. If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.
I must say I am disappointed whether you like to admit it or not. I am disappointed.
He wondered how someone can die and Christians cannot extend their condolence or commiserate with their families. He pointed out that when some persons died, the same TB Joshua in his lifetime did farewell for them and also commiserated with their families.
”I am disappointed, disappointed in you all. You have not shown a legacy of love. None of you..I tried to monitor. None of you could wear your clothes and fly your private jets and attend the funeral?
If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have. You people are our daddies. If you behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? If we are fighting, it should be during when someone dies. You people have turned gods of Men. He offended you, so?
You don’t know what you have done…especially our daddies. ”he continued to speak
Addressing those who may attack him for not also attending the funeral, Freeze said
”I am not old enough to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral. T.B Joshua is my father’s mate. Let us tell ourselves the truth. If the family had invited me, of course I would have attended but they do not know me. I am not on their level. They senior me. Maybe if I had attended his church when he was alive or gone to visit him once, it is different.’
Whether you like to admit it or not, I am disappointed. At least Free nation gave online condolence. Did we not even dedicate a whole service to him? Whether we agreed with him a hundred percent or we did not, Baba has moved on.” he said
