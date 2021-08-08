ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Kemi Olunloyo makes Nollywood debut in ‘AGO ALAGO’
Popular blogger and social media commentator, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, will make her Nolloywood debut in `AGO ALAGO’, a movie produced by Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham.
Olunloyo announced this on her Facebook page on Sunday.
She wrote:
Today I made my debut as an actress. I will be acting in different filmsIJN. Nollywood is not an easy job. I want to really commend all the actors, actresses, extras, set designers, directors and producers. It is HARD HARD WORK. I worked on a movie today with Director @toyin_abraham . She is dynamic PERIOD This feature film AGO ALAGO features @authenticmuy @justadetoun @kemiolunloyo myself, Klef and more. We shot different scenes today. My role was an interesting cameo. Stay tuned. Everything was #Covid19 compliant and everyone on set has had their PCR test. We’re chasing the money till we get to it in Nigeria.@mrlatin1510 Pls send me form O. I don arrive. There will be no shortage of DRAMA with me in Nollywood
SEE PHOTOS
Why we want Hushpuppi’s story to be turned into an action thriller – Mo Abudu
Nigerian Media personality Mo Abudu has explained why she is partnering with the Will Packer Production to turn Hushpuppi’s fraud case into a movie titled “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master”.
In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, Mo Abudu said when Hushpuppi’s story made headlines in the year 2020, she pitched the story idea to Will Power-Packer and James Lopez, and they bought the idea.
The media mogul opine that they won the right to produce the movie after a highly contested derby by several producers.
For her, the project is a dream come true as she has looked forward to working with Will Packer production and Universal pictures. on the project.
According to Mo Abudu, there are many lessons to be learnt from good or bad stories, and if they do not tell the story, someone else will and ensure the story is told with authenticity.
She added that Hushpuppi’s story is based on a real person whose story is already partly known to the world, but the film gives them a real chance to tell a cautionary tale about a character formed by his environment and life choices.
She wrote: Hello beautiful people, I HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS TO SHARE WITH YOU!!!
EbonyLife Studios is partnering with Will Packer Productions to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff.
When the Hushpuppi story made headlines last year, I pitched the story idea to @willpowerpacker and James Lopez. They bought the idea and as headlined in this press release, together we won the rights to the Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff mentioned above.
The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures. The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN and USUAL SUSPECTS. It’s a dream come true to be working with WIll Packer Productions and Universal Pictures on this project
Just as a refresher, Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures need no introductions. WPP has released a number of blockbusters that include …… ‘‘Girls Trip”, “Think Like a Man Too”, “Ride Along”, “Think Like a Man”, “Takers”, “Obsessed”, “Breaking In” and “Stomp the Yard” and Universal Pictures with over a 100 years in the business of movie making in Hollywood, have produced some of the biggest titles in the world. I cannot contain my excitement
Further to the announcement just made about our partnership with Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures, some of you might ask, why do we choose to tell a story like this?
Firstly, there are many lessons to be learnt from good and bad stories.
Secondly if we do not tell this story, someone else will and to ensure that this story is told with authenticity, a Nigerian storyteller with our pedigree needs to be involved.
Too often, these types of characters are one-dimensional and feed into the worst stereotypes.
Hushpuppi’s story is based on a real person whose story is already partly known to the world but the film gives us a real chance to tell a cautionary tale about a character formed by his environment and life choices.
The films of Martin Scorsese are a great example of a filmmaker telling richly layered stories of criminal characters from his heritage that we’ve all grown to love, without ever creating the impression that all Italian-Americans are members of the mafia. Needless to say, all Nigerians are not 419 scam artists.
‘We die here’ Actor Bolanle Ninalowo reveals his favourite female BBNaija season 6 housemate
Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has unveiled his favourite female housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 6.
This comes a few hours after the actor declared support for the most male talked about male housemate, WhiteMoney, who is up for eviction this week.
According to Bolanle Ninalowo, even after declaring his support for WhiteMoney, he must support one woman too.
Bolanle said he’s supporting Liquorose, and she has become his favourite individual and has made a firm resolution about her.
He wrote: As a Makanaki i must support one woman too naa!! @liquorose ti di Eyan Maka. We die here niyen!!! Maka.
Liquorose, whose real name is Afije Rosaline Omokhoa, has a passion for dancing and acting, and she is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, alongside Efiokwu and Odiley.
Liquorose is also an actress, and her crew, GGB, had worked with famous Nigerian musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel and many others.
BBNaija 2021: White Money speaks on his survival strategy
29 year old Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney during a diary session on the show on Tuesday, declared that sweeping and cooking are not his strategy to survive eviction from the show.
Putting his chances of surviving Sunday’s eviction at 70 percent, Whitemoney said fans might think his constant cooking and sweeping in the house is a survival strategy.
He, however, said he was trained that way and that he was just being himself.
Whitemoney named Maria and Pere as the two people who nominated him for eviction.
He said he knew that the two were the wildcards on the show and that is why they nominated him.
When asked how he felt about Maria nominating for eviction, he said “let Maria’s conscience do the job for her.”
Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Yousef and Niyi are up for eviction this week.
One of them will be evicted on Sunday’s live eviction show.
White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has successfully bought hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?
White Money took up the role of cooking in the house and prepared many delicacies for the housemates including, fried rice and chicken, okra soup and semo. His housemates have been spotted praising his cooking skills many times
