Captain Bitrus Sini has been identified as the senior army officer killed by a female soldier enforcing a curfew imposed by the Adamawa State government, a military source told SaharaReporters on Monday night.

The female soldier also identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru Okokwo had shot Sini who intervened in an altercation between her and civilians at a checkpoint in Yola, the state capital.

SaharaReporters on Monday reported how Sini was shot.

According to reports, Nkiru had ordered all motorists returning home during the curfew to turn back, but they explained that they were workers on essential duty.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri last week imposed the curfew after hoodlums broke into a government warehouse and looted several items, including palliatives meant to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy.

The soldier was said to be adamant despite the explanation.

“Some people stopped at the checkpoint and explained themselves as workers on essential duties, but the female soldier insisted they must turn back,” a security officer at the scene had told journalists.

The security officer added, “A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately, she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally.”

It was learnt that the army officer was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, where he was confirmed dead, while the female soldier was arrested and whisked away by soldiers who arrived at the scene.

Speaking to SaharaReporters about the deceased, a Major in the army said, “The late officer is Captain Bitrus Sini, I have known him for over five years, a very gentle officer. Unfortunately, he just got married last year December.”