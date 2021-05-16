PHOTOS: Gumi organises lunch for parents, freed students of Kaduna forestry College

Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has organised lunch for parents and freed students of Kaduna forestry College.

The lunch was organised to celebrate their freedom.

Gunmen took 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and released 10 of them.

The remaining 29 students were released on May 6, nearly two months after their abduction.

Gumi has come under intense criticism after advocating for amnesty for the criminals carrying out kidnappings and banditry in the different parts of Northern Nigeria.