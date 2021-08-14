PHOTOS: Gov Sanwo-Olu stuns in white as he visits Iya Adura Esther Ajayi’s magnificent cathedral

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has joined other eminent personalities to visit the just completed Love of Christ Generation Cathedral in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu would be the third personality that would be visiting the new edifice auditorium ahead of its forthcoming dedication and grand opening on September 5, according to the cleric, fondly called Iya Adura.



The cleric and her husband, Reverend Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi, graciously received Governor Sanwo-Olu as they led him and his team around the multi-million naira edifice.

They also seized the event to pray for the governor, saying, “God grants Sanwo-Olu long life, good health, and strengthens him more in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.”



Sanwo-Olu looked gorgeous in his white and gold dress as they took a tour of the multi-billion naira church project.

See Photo from Sanwo-Olu’s visit