PHOTOS: Ganduje removes Kwankwaso red cap from supporter’s head, replaces it with Tinubu’s cap

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday taunted his predecessor in office, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor removed Kwankwaso red cap from one of the former governor’s strong supporter who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The red cap is a symbol of Kwankwaso’s political movement, Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Yusuf Ibrahim Sharada , an aspirant for House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, who just decamped to APC had visited Ganduje at Government House, Kano.

While receiving Sharada , Ganduje removed his red cap and held it with his mouth before replacing it with a cap with an insignia popularised by Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje is a strong advocate of the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

The Ganduje and Kwankwaso parted ways, politically, in 2015, following alleged insistence of Kwankwaso to control the government of Ganduje.