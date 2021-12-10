ENTERTAINMENT
Photos From Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage
Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, on Thursday, December 9, celebrated a milestone when she marked her 20 years on stage .
The much-loved movie star treated guests to a talk of the town party that held at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre.
The occasion kicked off in the evening and a number of big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry attended as they showed support for Eniola.
The stars who graced the occasion were from different parts of the industry. Award-winning music star, Davido was in attendance, legendary Fuji maestro, KWAM 1, and more.
Some of Eniola’s colleagues in the film industry such as Dayo Amusa, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Bukola Adeeyo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Adedimeji Lateef, Juliet Ibrahim, Anita Joseph and husband, Adeyemi Okanlawon and more were also spotted at the occasion.
One of Nigeria’s controversial stars, Bobrisky, also turned heads as he attended the star-studded event. Pretty Mike, Laura Ikeji were also present.
Photos and videos from the occasion have made the rounds online. See some of them below:
Obesere turns gospel singer performs beautifully at K&S church
Popular fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere (PK1st) , has gotten tongues rolling in the online community after he was seen performing at the K&S church, white garment church, in London.
In a video posted by Obesere, the celebrated music icon was serenading congregants of the church with his music.
A portion of the video captured the moment a congregant joined Obesere on stage and rained British pounds on him as he performed.
Although the singer started off with a gospel song, he eventually switched to one of his popular hit singles, Consolidation.
However, the video was greeted with a lot reactions as social media users revealed they preferred Obersere who sings ‘worldly songs’ and not gospel songs.
Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana top 2021 Google most searched people in Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, and popular businessman, Obi Cubana, topped Google’s list as the 2021 most trending people in Nigeria.
Google announced this on Wednesday in a statement titled, ‘Google releases Nigeria’s 2021 Year in Search lists’.
The search lists included top ten search queries on Google in different categories such as top trending searches, top trending people, top trending musicians, top 2021 loss, among others.
Tiwa Savage topped the list in the most searched artiste and trending people lists. The singer was a major topic of discussion in October as she was involved in a sex tape scandal.
Following Tiwa Savage in the most searched people’s list was Obinna Iyaegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, who trended in July after an elaborate show of wealth at his mother’s burial in Anambra state.
COVID-19 Omicron variant: Ayade suspends 2021 Calabar Carnival
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has suspended the 2021 Calabar Carnival following emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omricon, in some countries of the world.
The governor said he took the decision after a prolonged debate among his aides, including commissioners, special advisers special assistants, speaker of the House of Assembly and council chairmen during an enlarged executive council meeting.
Announcing the suspension, Ayade cited the health concerns arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as well as prevailing security situation in the country as reasons for the suspension.
He said he would not as a governor and leader compromise the lives and safety of the citizens of the state for the fleeting excitement of the carnival.
Ayade said: “We voted more than three times to arrive at no carnival this year in the best interest of Cross Riverians. I’m sad of course as I wanted the carnival for 2021 but the majority carried the day. Dear Cross Riverians, we need to be alive first to enjoy Christmas and carnival. The new COVID-19 variant is dangerous.”
One of the speakers and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Chief Edem Duke, noted that it would be a mockery for a state, which Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, is the Chair of Nigerian Commissioners of Health Forum to hold carnival amidst the dangers of the new COVID-19 wave.
