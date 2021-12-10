Photos From Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage

Top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, on Thursday, December 9, celebrated a milestone when she marked her 20 years on stage .

The much-loved movie star treated guests to a talk of the town party that held at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre.

The occasion kicked off in the evening and a number of big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry attended as they showed support for Eniola.

The stars who graced the occasion were from different parts of the industry. Award-winning music star, Davido was in attendance, legendary Fuji maestro, KWAM 1, and more.

Some of Eniola’s colleagues in the film industry such as Dayo Amusa, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Bukola Adeeyo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Adedimeji Lateef, Juliet Ibrahim, Anita Joseph and husband, Adeyemi Okanlawon and more were also spotted at the occasion.

One of Nigeria’s controversial stars, Bobrisky, also turned heads as he attended the star-studded event. Pretty Mike, Laura Ikeji were also present.

Photos and videos from the occasion have made the rounds online. See some of them below: