NEWS
Photos from Ajimobi’s one year remembrance
Eminent personalities from all walks of life, on Friday converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the one-year memorial firdau prayer in honour of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.
The dignitaries, which included serving ministers, governors, deputy governors, former governors and top-notch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) extolled the virtues of Ajimobi, saying he left indelible footprints in the creation of modern Oyo State through infrastructural developments.
Speaking during a reception held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said “we miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics.
https://tribuneonlineng.com/aregbesola-ganduje-akala-abiodun-dare-folarin-osinbajo-others-converge-on-ibadan-for-ajimobi-one-year-memorial/
See photos from the event:
NEWS
DSS goes after Gumi over inciting comments
The Department of State Services (DSS) has summoned controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over recent comments that some military officers supply drugs and arms to bandits.
Gumi, in an interview on Arise TV said some military officers fuel banditry by supplying them with ammunition and drugs.
Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Services reports that Gumi has been invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS over his comment which did not go down well with top hierarchy of the Nigerian Army.
But Gumi spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu in an interview with VOA Hausa Services said the allegations against Gumi were baseless.
Mamu said even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs among them.
He called on the military and the TV company to apologise to Gumi and retract their statements against him.
He threatened that Gumi might seek legal action against the military and DSS.
NEWS
Oluwo of Iwo visits Esama of Benin kingdom (PHOTOS)
The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has paid a courtesy visit to the Esama of Benin , Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion in his country home in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area.
See pictures from their visit below.
NEWS
Ebonyi Commissioner ‘rises from dead’
Widespread jubilation as late Ebonyi commissioner, Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze reportedly “rises from the dead
The Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki is currently agog with the unconfirmed report that late Engr. Fidelis Kings Nweze has risen from the dead.
This development has brought jubilation across various segments of the state as many sympathisers and supporters of the deceased are seen at his residence at Onwe Road jubilating over the coming-back-to-live of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession and former Commissioner for Works and Transport.
The road leading to his residence is currently blocked as many people are seen trooping to the location to ascertain the authenticity of the information.
Discussions about the deceased are currently on going among politicians, academics, Journalists, drivers, mechanics, students, traders among others in the State.
As at the time of this report, there has been no official report about the present status of the late Commissioner but it was gathered that a member of the family of the deceased (names withheld) was the one that broke the news to the public.
The family member further said Nweze is currently at Canaan land in Ota with Bishop David Oyedepo
