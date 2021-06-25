Photos from Ajimobi’s one year remembrance

Eminent personalities from all walks of life, on Friday converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital for the one-year memorial firdau prayer in honour of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The dignitaries, which included serving ministers, governors, deputy governors, former governors and top-notch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) extolled the virtues of Ajimobi, saying he left indelible footprints in the creation of modern Oyo State through infrastructural developments.

Speaking during a reception held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said “we miss Ajimobi’s wisdom in governance and politics.

