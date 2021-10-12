PHOTOS: Fayose visits Tinubu, says he remains an unrepentant PDP leader

Former Governor of Ekiti State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fayose’s visit according to him was to wish Tinubu a quick recovery.

Recall that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. He spent months there recuperating after a knee surgery, reports say.

Fayose said after his visit, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery.

“Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.

“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other.

“Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health.

“And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder.”