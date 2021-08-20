PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode joins APC governors for Buhari’s son’s wedding

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has joined some All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs for the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son.

Buhari’s only son is getting married to a daughter of Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi.

The town is already agog and security operatives have mounted strategic positions across Kano.

In some pictures he shared on social media, Fani-Kayode, a fierce critic of the Buhari administration, was seen in the company of some APC heavyweights.

Some of the governors seen with FFK were Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

Isa Pantami, Minister of Digital Economy, also posed for Photographs with Fani-Kayode.

He posted the pictures on social media with caption: “Flew into Kano with my friends and brothers Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State, Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima, Senator Ali Ndume, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Hon. Minister Isa Pantami, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and others for the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, to HRH Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado Bayero.”

