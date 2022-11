An enterprising young boy from Maiduguri, Borno State has created the Kaaba with a box.

Aji Bukar Haziki, 15 , designed the building in one of his father’s rooms in Maiduguri.

Kaaba is one of Islam’s most sacred sites.

The real Kaaba is located inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque, and is visited by millions of Muslims each year during the Hajj pilgrimage.

The site is circled seven times by pilgrims during Hajj.