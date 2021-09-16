PHOTOS: Buhari receives no. 10 Jersey as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino visits Aso Rock

Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained 34th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking that was released on Thursday.

The ranking was published on the world football governing body’s official website.

In Africa, Nigeria maintains its number five position.

Senegal is Africa’s highest-ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia are in 25th, while Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd position.

Guinea-Bissau moved up as they climbed to 105th, while Egypt and Sudan, dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.

Liberia rose to 144th, Cape Verde remained at 77th and the Central African Republic dropped to 124th.

Meanwhile, the top ten countries in the world are Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Denmark.

The next FIFA world ranking will be released on 21 October, 2021