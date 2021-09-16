SPORTS
PHOTOS: Buhari receives no. 10 Jersey as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino visits Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the FIFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino, and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in State House, Abuja.
During the courtesy visit, the FIFA president presented a number 10 jersey and a football to President Buhari.
The No. 10 jersey is regarded as an iconic number in football and is usually worn by players believed to be skillful and have a great impact on a team.
According to a Facebook post by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare was also in attendance during the presentation.
SEE PHOTOS:
SPORTS
FIFA Rankings: Nigeria maintain position as Belgium, Brazil, England occupy top 10 [Full list]
Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained 34th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world ranking that was released on Thursday.
The ranking was published on the world football governing body’s official website.
In Africa, Nigeria maintains its number five position.
Senegal is Africa’s highest-ranked team as they are in 20th place, Tunisia are in 25th, while Algeria are 30th and Morocco in 33rd position.
Guinea-Bissau moved up as they climbed to 105th, while Egypt and Sudan, dropped to 48th and 127th spots respectively.
Liberia rose to 144th, Cape Verde remained at 77th and the Central African Republic dropped to 124th.
Meanwhile, the top ten countries in the world are Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Italy, Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico and Denmark.
The next FIFA world ranking will be released on 21 October, 2021
SPORTS
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: Jordan Henderson’s stunner seals comeback win
Liverpool opened their Champions League campaign with an instant classic as Jordan Henderson’s stunning strike secured three points against AC Milan.
It was a memorable night at Anfield as the Reds sealed a 3-2 comeback victory over the Italians.
Trent Alexander-Arnold helped fire the Reds in front as his deflected effort, which went down as a Fikayo Tomori own goal, gave them a well-deserved lead.
But after Mohamed Salah failed to convert a spot-kick to double their advantage, the Serie A side were somehow in the lead at halftime after a quickfire double from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz.
Salah then redeemed himself by bringing the hosts level just after the break, before Henderson’s screamer put the Reds back on top to seal the win.
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward knocked down in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo jumped a barrier to help a steward after knocking them down with a wayward shot ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Young Boys.
The Red Devils striker was warming up with his teammates when he fired a shot wide of its target.
The ball collided with an unsuspecting steward, knocking them to the ground.
Ronaldo reacted by jumping the barrier to check up on the woman, who was lying flat on her back and looked to be in some pain.
The steward was given a once-over from medical staff but seemed to be OK following the accident.
Ronaldo’s shooting got better on Tuesday night as he opened the scoring for Manchester United in their Champions League group game with Young Boys.
The forward latched onto the end of a sensational Bruno Fernandes ball to slot home.
But Manchester United’s game got more difficult when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card.
The right-back was late to a challenge that left Young Boys star Christopher Martins writhing around in pain.
Diogo Dalot replaced Jadon Sancho as a result of the red card, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to settle his side down.
