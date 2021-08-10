NEWS
PHOTOS: Boko Haram top commanders surrender, ask Nigerians for forgiveness
Some Boko Haram commanders have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army.
Over hundred Boko Haram fighters with their families were said to have surrendered to the troops.
Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, in a statement shared alongside photos of the Boko Haram commanders said Musa Adamu, a chief bomb expert for the insurgents, was one of those who surrendered.
“Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terrorists group known as Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have also finally surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State,” the statement reads.
The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, 7 August, 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.
“During the visit, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation. General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.
“While distributing new cloths and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.
“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinentic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East.”
The insurgents pictured by the army are seen carrying placards, some of which read, “Nigerians, please forgive us”.
Below are some of the photos:
NEWS
Plateau massacre: Buhari orders military to kill illegal weapon holders
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Nigerian military to subdue perpetrators of the ongoing massacre in Plateau.
Despite heavy troops’ presence in the state, scores of indigenes have been murdered in recent weeks.
The marauders attack in broad daylight, steal, kill, rape and destroy farmlands.
Communities in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas are worst hit.
In one of the invasions, on July 31, 5 locals died and 85 buildings set on fire at Jebbu Miango.
The Army scrambled a rebuttal after some natives declared that Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division in Rukuba, was on an “evil mission”.
Ali, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), was accused of acting on an “order” to wipe out the Miango chiefdom.
The President approved a special operation after a comprehensive security report by the National Security Adviser’s office.
General Ali conveyed the directive on Monday while addressing the troops deployed in Tangoron community of Riyom LGA.
“The Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to gun down anybody seen carrying illegal weapon and we must carry out the order.
“Those people must be criminals. You have to go into the bush and clear them wherever they are hiding”, he said.
Ali further disclosed that the time frame for the operation is ten days.
The GOC visited some areas in Miango and Biyei attacked by the killers.
NEWS
7 steps to keeping your punani-clean the right way
As women, we all believe that we are keeping our vaginas clean, but question is, are we doing it right?
I’m pretty sure all of us have exchanged advise on what the best way is to keep your punani clean. These tips range from douching, using scented soap and wearing a very tight sexy underwear, just to spice up our sex lives. But, according to an article published on Bustle.com, you could be doing it wrong.
Here are seven tips on how to keep your vagina clean the right way:
1. Don’t wipe back to front
Your vagina and butt both have bacteria living in them, all of which are important to the overall functioning of those areas, but separately. The bacteria in your vagina are not the same as the ones in your butt. You do not want to get butt bacteria in your vagina as this can cause all sorts of problems. The same goes for if you’re playing around in both of those areas sexually. You need to wash your hands, naughty bits or toys between sessions.
2. Don’t use scented soap
While vaginas are technically self-cleaning, sometimes you want to give them a bit of extra help. It’s totally fine to soap off your vulva and labia (the external parts) when you’re cleaning the rest of your body. However, make sure that you’re using unscented soap. Perfumed soaps or cleaners can mess with your normal balance. The same goes for scented vaginal wipes and deodorants.
3. Stop douching
Do NOT douche. Douching is supposed to clean out your vaginal canal, but we your vagina already does that on its own. Douches mess with the natural pH balance of your vagina, flushing out the good bacteria that maintains your vaginal health. If you’re experiencing unpleasant vaginal odours and want to get rid of it, consult a doctor.
4. You’re not swapping condoms
Having penetrative sex can bring bacteria and viruses from your partners body inside you. Condoms protect you from these sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and HIV. It can even help against infections that are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, such as genital herpes and warts. But it’s also absolutely critical to change condoms if you’re switching between vaginal and anal play.
5. Keep a balanced diet
What you put in your mouth has a direct link to how your vagina feels. If you want to treat your v-jay jay right, make sure you stay hydrated and on a balanced. There are also foods are of help to specific vaginal problems. These include unsweetened cranberry juice, yogurt, raw garlic and apple cider vinegar.
6. Your underwear Is too tight (or wet)
Your vagina likes it best when it’s dry and has room to breathe. That’s because the bacteria you don’t want down there likes it warm and moist. You can help by wearing cotton undies and avoiding anything that is super tight. It’s also important to get out of sweaty or otherwise wet panties or bathing suit bottoms as soon as possible.
7. You’re not changing tampons or pads often enough
Speaking of keeping things dry, change your pads and tampons regularly so they don’t become a feeding ground for bacteria. Keeping sodden pads near your vagina makes things warm and moist, just the way bacteria loves it. Don’t wear pads when you’re not on your period to catch your usual discharge, because it will just warm up everything.
NEWS
Ogun first class Oba withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title
Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, has announced the withdrawal of the chieftaincy title of Otunba Asoludero on Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor.
The installation ceremony, which was supposed to be held on September 19, was cancelled by the first-class traditional ruler.
This was contained in a letter dated August 9, signed by the Oba Akinyemi and addressed to the former and now Senator.
The first class monarch had recently pronounced the lawmaker as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa -North Local Government Area of Ogun.
He had said that the conferment was due to Okorocha’s efforts in unifying different tribes across the country.
But the monarch in a letter on Monday explained that the chieftaincy title was withdrawn “in the interest of peace and harmony”.
