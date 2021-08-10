PHOTOS: Boko Haram top commanders surrender, ask Nigerians for forgiveness

Some Boko Haram commanders have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army.

Over hundred Boko Haram fighters with their families were said to have surrendered to the troops.

Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, in a statement shared alongside photos of the Boko Haram commanders said Musa Adamu, a chief bomb expert for the insurgents, was one of those who surrendered.

“Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terrorists group known as Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have also finally surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State,” the statement reads.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, 7 August, 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation. General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new cloths and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.

“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinentic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East.”

The insurgents pictured by the army are seen carrying placards, some of which read, “Nigerians, please forgive us”.

Below are some of the photos: