Saturday, August 5, 2023
HomeNEWSPHOTOS: Adeleke visits Makinde
NEWS

PHOTOS: Adeleke visits Makinde

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Adeleke visits Makinde

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Friday night paid a surprise visit to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde at the Oyo State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

Below are pictures from the visit:

Adeleke visits MakindeAdeleke visits MakindeAdeleke visits Makinde

 

Previous article
Kenyan MPs propose to reduce public service retirement age from 60 to 55
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network