NEWS

PHOTOS: Adeleke visits Makinde

By Online Editor
August 5, 2023

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Friday night paid a surprise visit to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde at the Oyo State Governor's lodge in Abuja.

Below are pictures from the visit: