PHOTOS: Faces at Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyemade’s wedding
Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins
Tagwayen Asali, the popular identical twins from northern Nigerian, are set to tie the knot with a fellow set of twins on the same day.
In a post via their official Instagram page, the brothers announced that the wedding ceremony would take place on January 8, 2022 in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state.
“Twins to marry twins in Katsina @ @Tagwayenasali (Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar), Hassana Abdu Bawa and Hussaina Abdu Bawa will tied the knot in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State on January 8, 2022,” the post read.
The duo, born Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar, are renowned for their songs which are predominantly in Hausa.
The brothers, who are born in Kano state, kick-started their music journey at a young age. They started singing professionally in 2003.
After coming through with ‘Gyara Kayan Ka’, their debut album, they adopted the Hausa R&B/pop genre.
Hassan and Hussaini have since established themselves as popular figures among Hausa music lovers with several hit songs.
The pair have also hosted numerous TV series together and met with top figures in the Nigerian entertainment landscape.
In November, they hailed Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye and Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye for coming together years after the controversial split of Psquare.
“Family over everything, together stronger, happy birthday @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy #bloodisthickerthanwater,” they wrote.
Whitemoney appointed honorary member of Liberian Senate
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.
The new senator took to his official Facebook page to announce the good news as he also shared the video of his conferment.
The reality TV star was also assigned an official government vehicle as part of his appointment benefits.
He wrote, “One Might Wonder, ‘What type of grace is this?’ Having a great time in Liberia as we keep turning up.
“I have been made an Honorary Member of the Liberian Senate and also assigned an official government vehicle immediately.
Congratulations Senator.”
In appreciation, Whitemoney continued, “I owe GOD my life and dedication. I just want to thank the Liberian Senate and Everyone in line for this amazing opportunity to serve. Words can’t express how I feel inside.
“I Love you Liberia. God bless Liberia, God bless Enugu and of course, God Bless Nigeria
VIDEO: Wizkid gifts manager Sunday Are Prado Jeep
Globally renowned Nigerian artist, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has gifted his manager, Sunday Are, a Prado Jeep.
The older man took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself as he took delivery of the new luxury car.
According to him, the car was a surprise gift from the singer.
He wrote, “What a way to start the new week. Another surprise from @wizkidayo himself. I can’t thank you enough.”
Watch video below:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXuIt93N9i5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
