PHOTONEWS: Dantata hosts Oluwo of Iwo in Kano
Patriarch of The Dantata Dynasty Alhaji Aminu Dantata on Saturday hosted The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi inside his palatial home in Kano.
Oba Akanbi was in Kano to attend the wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.
The wedding was the talk of the town on Friday as the high and the mighty in the society stormed Kano to celebrate with the first family.
Those who attended the wedding included former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving and former governors, ministers and captains of industry.
During the ceremony, Dantata had invited the monrach to visit him.
The monarch was accompanied on the visit by the Otunba of Iwoland, Chief Sikiru Wahab Atanda
See photos from the Oluwo’s visit to Dantata
Kidnappers release more Bethel students
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist School students on Saturday night released 15 students.
The bandits had in early hours of Monday, 5th July, 2021, stormed the school in Damishi, Kaduna, and abducted 121 students.
The bandits later released 28 of the students on Sunday, July 25, after a ransom of N50 million was paid.
While a few of them were released, 70 other students were still in the hands of their abductors who demanded huge sums of ransom from their parents.
Following the huge demand, parents have given up on the release of their children.
The chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, said the 15 students were released on Saturday night by the bandits.
Some students of the school have regained their freedom while others ran away and another set, freed on health grounds.
As of August 7, it was learnt that at least 80 students were left with the abductors, while about N60 million had been spent as ransom by parents to secure the release of some of the students.
Hayab had explained that the bandits later demanded each parent to pay N1 million to secure the freedom of the 80 remaining students, bringing the ransom demanded to N80 million.
One of the parents of the abducted students who pleaded anonymity had said only the parents of the students had been facing the heat regarding the abduction.
Another parent explained that he and others went through hell before they could afford the demands of the kidnappers to ensure the release of their children.
He said, “I had to sell our family farm and other valuable assets at our disposal. Even one of my sons, who is in the university, had to contribute his tuition to see that his younger brother regained freedom.”
5 reasons why kissing is so special!
Kissing is the purest and the most intimate way of connecting with someone. The happiness and sensuality provided from a kiss is simply alluring. For ages, in more than half of the world, kissing has also been known to be the most popular form of showing love in public. Let’s now know more about how kissing came to be the emotion it is now.
Why do we like kissing so much
The act of kissing actually starts right from birth, where we, as babies associate kissing with breastfeeding from our mothers. This forms as an act of positive reinforcement and a strong bond with our mothers first. The idea comes from the past where mother mammals would chew the food in their mouth and pass on that food to their children through the mouth. This was seen greatly in apes and is known as premastication food transfer.
Why kisses are so sensitive
Our lips are the most sensitive part of our body that is vulnerable to touch. It is the only part that we do not usually cover with a cloth and that can be easily stimulated with feelings of love and fondness. When our bodies are covered with cloth, we feel less sensitive. The more clothes you wear, greater the frequency of kissing and vice versa.
The conception of clothes with kissing
Hunters, tribal people wear little to no clothing and studies have recorded that they do not require kissing at all. Since their body is open to the possibility of sexual encounter anywhere, these people do not feel the need to kiss. And the Inuits in the Arctic circle wear warm, full clothes and then the only place where they can feel the sensuality is the human face (they are said to rub their nose as a form of kissing).
What do we discover about the person while kissing
When we kiss, we tend to find each other’s scents fascinating. We pick up cues on each other’s scents that help us understand better. Additionally, the more people engage in societal norms and social complexity, the frequency of kissing increases. It is when people feel the most comfortable in locking lips.
Kissing – a common purpose
Kissing started so that humans could take a sniff of each other, which then went on to pressing lips against each other. It started bringing people closer to the person they like or love. As mentioned earlier, kissing has been revolutionized and it has now become a unique human behaviour. Connections, that’s what kissing is all about.
FG, resident doctors reach accord, may suspend strike on Monday
The Federal Government is set to begin the implementation of the agreement it reached with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) tomorrow.
This, in turn, is expected to lead to the suspension of the strike by the doctors.
The implementation comes 19 days after resident doctors, under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an industrial action.
After a two-day consultative meeting, which had representatives of the Ministries of Labour, and Health, the Budget Office, NMA and NARD, among others in attendance, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) duels on all the 12 disputed issues.
Regarding the issue of non-payment of some house officers, the Minister said NARD is expected to submit the list of the affected 114 officers for further verification and when confirmed that they are genuine, and their IPPIS particulars and BVN are in order, they would be paid in September with the outstanding arrears.
He said an agreement was reached on the Residency Training Fund outstanding for 2020 and 2021, after the Budget Office had explained that N617, 429, 121 was the outstanding to be paid for year 2020.
Ngige said: “There are reconciliations to be done here because the 2020 was done with some errors. Some people, who are not supposed to benefit from the fund, got money and because of that, the number of genuine people that were not paid also came to that quantum of persons.
“So, reconciliation is being done and some monies are being returned. We have given a timeline for this reconciliation to be done.
“And for the 2021, the money approved by Government is N4.802billion. This money like I said earlier was contained in the 2021 Supplementary Budget, which the President signed on the eve of his departure to UK for the meeting and medical check-up.
“So, between that time and now, it became a money law. The funds have now been sourced and it has gotten from the CBN to the Budget Office where we expect it to be processed in one week as undertaken by the Government side.”
Ngige added that the meeting agreed that by next Friday, August 27, residents in institutions would have started getting their money, with each receiving about N542,000.
He noted that the issue of consequential adjustment on National Minimum wage cuts across the health and educational sectors, which were both affected by the projection of N160billion done in 2019, but which fell short of the people that were to benefit from this.
“The meeting agreed that the Budget Office of the Federation should start from the 2021 service vote to start paying. And if we have any leftovers, we roll it into the 2022.”
“Coming to hazard allowance, everybody agreed that the discussion is still ongoing and therefore government wants to finish it up. We agreed with NMA position that they don’t want to discuss holistically anymore as an association and that they have their own peculiarities that are not same with other health workers.
“We are going to do two meetings, one for NMA and affiliates and one for JOHESU. But we are taking the meetings concurrently so that we don’t run into troubled quarters. We are starting next week,” he explained.
Ngige said the meeting equally noted that the non-payment of skipping allowance cuts across the entire health sector and therefore agreed that it was going to be handled holistically, while awaiting the court judgment on the matter.
He hinted that the NMA has been directed to submit a written position on the controversial withdrawing NYSC doctors and house officers from the scheme of service to point out the anomaly in the circular, for onward transmission to Head of Service of the Federation, who will look at the inputs given by NMA to the circular and process it to either the Council of Establishment or handle it administratively, if the issues are not such of fundamental nature to further clarify it, adding that a two-month timeline has been set for this.
The Minister added: “We also agreed on the migration of doctors on GFMIS from some university teaching hospitals, like University College Hospital Ibadan, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, which have recruited doctors on GFMIS and were unable to pay them when GFMIS was tampered with.
“We can resume when we verify those people. They can be there until the recruitment is perfected in order to migrate them to IPPIS. In this wise, the Head of Service has granted waiver and revalidation of old waiver for University of Port Harcourt and waivers for University College Ibadan and Calabar. But this is not without reprimand for CMDS who have flouted government regulations by recruiting people into the service without fulfilling the requirements of circular on this.
“We also have issue of hazard allowances for doctors in government hospitals that did not benefit from that 2020 payment. The Federal Ministry of Health has compiled a list and we said that the list should be forwarded back again to the Federal Ministry of Finance. For doctors in University Clinics and the rest of them, we said they should route their own through the Federal Ministry of Education, their parent Ministry and Employer.”
On the controversial issue of NSIWC circular, removing doctors in academia from CONMESS and also doctors who are doubling as honorary consultants/lecturers from CONMESS to CONUAS, Ngige said government had before NARD’s request, treated one leg of it by obeying the court order already gotten by them and in spirit of dialogue, government said further discussions should continue with NSIWC.
He said: “NMA has undertaken that they should tell the two members and their association to do an out of court settlement by withdrawing the matter from the industrial court until we finish the negotiation. We gave a time for negotiation.
“We have empanelled a committee with NMA leading, including NSIWC, Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and others in the team. The first inaugural meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, we are hopeful that this meeting will give us suggestion on how to resolve the matter.”
On the issues relating to states, he said there is no way the Federal Government will start pulling the states on the issue of domestication of Medical Residency Training Programme by their various Houses of Assembly and Government and issue of Medical Training Residency Fund.
“We have before now made contact with the Governors’ Forum on these matters and the onus is now on us as the Ministry of Labour to talk to the Governors’ Forum and impress on them the need for this to be done. The Medical Residency Training and accompanying Fund is already in the Act, which the Federal Government has signed. We will impress it on them as part of strengthening the health system so that we are not starved of specialist doctors. There is an urgent need for them to adopt that. This will also help us to stem the issue of brain drain. The Federal Government cannot employ everybody. We want state governments to pay more attention to secondary and tertiary health,” the Minister said.
