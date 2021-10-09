NEWS
PHOTONEWS: APC Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Nigeria after over 100-days U.K. medical vacation
National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Bola Tinub returned home on Friday from three months of medical leave in Britain where he received treatment for an unspecified ailment.
Dressed in native kampala dress and Muslim prayer hat, the 69-year-old Tinubu descended from his plane at the international airport in Lagos to excitement from a very large waiting party that involved government officials and ordinary Nigerians.
He was greeted by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Tinubu made no statement and immediately drove to his Ikoyi residence.
Bola Tinubu opens up on London trip
Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader has finally returned to Nigeria.
The former Lagos Governor landed in the state Friday evening after months of medical sojourn.
Tinubu was in London, United Kingdom, for surgery on his right knee and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy,” according to his media office.
A statement issued said contrary to rumour, the politician underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.
It noted that Tinubu’s recuperation “has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon”.
The update assured that Tinubu has fully recovered from the knee surgery and is committed to doing his part in advancing the cause of good governance.
The APC stalwart specially thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his visit and wishes.
He also hailed the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, Northern Reps Caucus, Lagos House of Assembly members and others.
Tinubu appreciated his friends, associates, supporters and well wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah.
“Asiwaju Tinubu thanks you all”, the statement added.
Recall that the mobilization for the Jagaban of Borgu’s presidential ambition has commenced.
Vigilante group kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto
Gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Yan Sakai, a vigilance group in Sokoto State, have killed 11 persons, including an Imam, at Mamande village in Gwadabawa local government of Sokoto State.
The victims died on the spot while four persons who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to a hospital by the local government council for treatment.
The Imam who was identified as Malam Aliyu was said to be leading prayers in one of the daily prayer Mosques in Salame.
The incident happened at about 3:30pm on Thursday.
The victims were said to have come from different Fulani settlements around the area to purchase food and other items at the weekly Mamande market.
The Yan Sakai were said to have stormed the market from Goronyo Local Government Area, attacking the victims whom they accused of aiding banditry.
A relative of the Imam, Abdullahi Riskuwa, said his brother was killed unjustifiably because he never had any criminal record.
“He is sound in religion knowledge and had been leading prayers in one of our mosques in Salame town.”
“His only sin was that he belonged to the Fulani tribe.”
According to Riskuwa, Imam Aliyu only went to the market to buy goods when he was killed.
Among those killed at the market, he said, were children and the Yan Sakai went away with their animals.
He called on the government to investigate the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.
The state chairman of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, could not be reached for comment as his telephone line was not reachable when our correspondent attempted to speak with him.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Gwadabawa local government, Aminu Aya, confirmed the attack, saying the Yan Sakai were not from Gwadabawa.
According to him, the deceased were deposited at the Morgue of Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, and some of their relatives went there to recover their corpses.
He however, said that, normalcy was restored in the area.
When contacted, the Public Relation Officer of Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said he had not briefed about the development but promised to get the details and call back.
However, he had not done so as at the time of filling this report.
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had prohibited the activities of Yan Sakai in the state.
Kaduna: Bandits release 5 Bethel School students, matron
Bandits have freed five more students of Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Damishi under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Nigerian Baptist Convention President, Rev Israel Adelani Akanji made the confirmation Friday night.
“Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, October 8.
“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support”, his terse statement read.
Two weeks ago, the abductors released ten students from their den.
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Kaduna, Rev John Hayab, announced the release.
With the last development, six students are still held hostage.
A source close to the Christian leadership said that negotiations are ongoing.
The remaining captives are expected to regain freedom later this month.
