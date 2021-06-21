PHOTO NEWS: Sen Adeleke, Melaye, Momodu meet in America

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who were scheduled to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.

In a terse statement, Fabian Benjamin, the head, Protocol and Public Affairs, asked the candidates to start printing their notifications from Sunday, 20th, 2021, for their new schedule date and time.

“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board, while over 40 others were put on the watchlist,” the statement read.

On Saturday, JAMB had delisted 24 centres over failure to conduct the 2021 examination.

The 2021 UMTE was being conducted in 777 designated centres across the country before the delisting of 24 centres.

Over 1.3 million candidates registered to take part in the examination.