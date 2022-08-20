POLITICS
PHOTO NEWS: Kwankwaso commissions campaign office in Nasarawa
NNPP Presidential candidate HE Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE today 20th August, 2022 commissioned NNPP offices in Lafia, Keffi and others, Nasarawa State.
The commissioning attracted mammoth crowds.
Those in attendance include the state governorship candidate, Abudullahi Maidoya, State Party Chairman Alh. Muhammad Sidi Bako, all the Senatorial candidates, House of Reps candidates, House of Assembly and LGA party’s chairmen and numerous party’s supporters across the state.
POLITICS
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are fake.
Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had private discussions with Obasanjo.
While the duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept sealed lips over what transpired at the meeting, different claims are being made in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.
But, Obasanjo expressed dissatisfaction with such “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him.”
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo maintained that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.”
According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political.”
The Balogun Owu added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side.”
Speaking further, Obasanjo revealed that, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”
POLITICS
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the discussion he had with the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during their recent meeting.
Tinubu and some of his allies visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
Although the duo had kept mum over what played out at the meeting, it is speculated to be connected to the 2023 presidential election.
The ex-president who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases recently used by the former Lagos Governor to Yoruba vocabularies.
He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used”.
“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”
Recall that Tinubu had during an outburst prior to the APC primary election used the phrases while revealing that there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have emerged winner of the 2015 presidential election without his support.
POLITICS
2023: Atiku, Wike reconciliatory committee meets, defines framework for accord
Finally, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Friday have opened discussions for peace and reconciliation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The committee set up for that purpose consists members drawn from both Atiku and Wike’s strategic teams.
The meeting took place in Government House, in the state metropolis.
Those from the Atiku’s team comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede. While Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, Governor Fintiri stated that talks were still ongoing to achieve desired objectives.
He expressed confidence that both teams would find a middle ground to ensure peace reigns in the party.
He added that Nigerians are waiting patiently for the PDP to clinch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023, and redeem the country from the bad governance brought about by the current federal government.
Further, Fintiri urged Nigerians to be patient and expressed optimism that at the end of the day, the committee would broker peace, unify the party and Nigerians will be happy for the PDP.
In his words, “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over the government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened discussion. Work is in progress and we will continue.
“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians”.
On his part, the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, also said the agreement by members of the committee to bring about unity in the party will be achieved soon.
Mimiko, disclosed that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.
“We have agreed that there is a need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which need further deliberation when the committee meets again.”
It would be recalled that Atiku and Wike had agreed to constitute the committee at a meeting they held in Abuja a few weeks ago at the residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana as part of the framework for the resolution of their political differences.
However, at the end of the committee’s session, members of the committee met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom to give an update on the progress made so far.
