PHOTO: Aisha Buhari poses with doctors who helped her son after his accident

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who has been bedridden, after involving in a motorbike accident, where he suffered injuries on his head and limb, is now in stable condition, according to reports.

Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike crash, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory and was rushed to a hospital.

First lady Aisha Buhari who posed with the health specialists who treated her son – has appreciated Nigerians for their prayers and support.

Below is what was shared online:-

On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week.

Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my son Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier,

The medical team chaired by the Hon. Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Folorunsho Adewole, the team of neurosurgeons Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi, Prof. B.B. Shehu, Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Asst. Prof. M.Raji Mahmud,

The team of Orthopaedic Surgeons Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola, the intensivists Dr. Simon Esangbedo, the Personal Physician to the President Dr. Suhayb Sanusi,

My personal physician Dr. M. Kamal and the Nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiving treatment.

Also many thanks to Dr. Jaf Momoh CMD of National Hospital Abuja and his team for their continuous support.