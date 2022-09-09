CELEBRITIES
Phoebe Bridgers shares post likening Queen Elizabeth II to war criminal
Safe to say Phoebe Bridgers isn’t a fan of the royal family.
On Thursday, hours after the Queen’s death was announced, the “Motion Sickness” singer reposted a statement on her Instagram Stories that compared the royal to a war criminal.
“Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween (sic) Elizabeth II’s reign,” the post read.
“Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honored while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and white supremacy,” it concluded.
Bridgers, 28, shared the post from the “RISEindigenous” Instagram account which is described as an “Indigenous artist initiative dedicated to the amplification and evolution of Indigenous art and culture”.
This isn’t the first time the pop star has been political on her social media.
Earlier this year, when news leaked that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, Bridgers revealed that she had undergone an abortion.
“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.”
The California-born and bred artist added, “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”
The royal family has been forced to confront its colonial history when protests marred the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean last March.
They canceled an event in Belize due to a planned protest by an indigenous group.
On Thursday morning, Queen Elizabeth II was put under “medical supervision” after doctors expressed concern over her deteriorating health. William, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles all rushed to her side at Balmoral castle in Scotland.
Sadly, moments after their arrival, her passing was announced. Prince Harry arrived an hour too late.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles, who went on to become King Charles III, said in a statement that his mother’s passing was a “moment of great sadness.”
She was 96 and the longest reigning monarch in the UK with 70 years of service.
Prince Charles makes first public address as King of England
Prince Charles made his first public address as the King of England and the British Commonwealth on Friday.
“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow,” the monarch, 73, said in a pre-recorded message, calling Elizabeth “an inspiration and example” to himself and his family members.
“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” Charles continued. “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise that destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today.”
The king praised his late mother’s “profound personal commitment which defined her whole life,” adding that “she made sacrifices of duty.”
He said, “Her dedication and devotion never wavered through times of change, through progress, through times of joy and celebration and through times of sadness and loss.”
King Charles III’s new title comes after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace tweeted of Her Majesty, the longest-reigning monarch in British history at 70 years on the throne.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared Thursday.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” the statement continued. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
Charles is expected to embark on a tour of the UK in the days leading up to the queen mother’s funeral — part of the nation’s 10-step “Operation London Bridge” post-death plan — as he takes over the throne.
Back in March, sources told The Post that Buckingham Palace was preparing for his accession.
Around that time, other members of the royal family began planning future moves for when Charles became King.
“People are a bit more focused on the transition since last autumn with the Queen’s … fluctuating health,” royal expert Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told us.
Little elaborated, “The transition has been planned behind the scenes for quite a few years. Unlike [the queen’s father] King George VI, who died quicker than expected and with not a lot of preparation, this is well mapped out and orchestrated.”
Camilla Parker Bowles is also among those in Elizabeth’s line of succession who has assumed a new title. The former Duchess of Cornwall is now the Queen Consort.
When Parker Bowles, 75, married Charles in 2005, she became Princess of Wales. However, Bowles never used the title out of respect to Charles’ beloved late wife, Princess Diana.
For many years it was thought that Camilla would take on the title of Princess Consort when her husband ascended the throne, but in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth revealed she would be Queen Consort.
“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she said at the time.
“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
Elizabeth also shared Anne, Princess Royal, 72, the embattled Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, with husband Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021.
Why Meghan Markle didn’t go to Balmoral for goodbye to Queen
Tensions were too high for Meghan Markle to join the royal family at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, insiders say.
Members of the family, including Prince William, the new heir to the throne, dashed to the monarch’s bedside Thursday.
But they were too late to say goodbye to the queen, who passed away at age 96.
As Page Six reported, Markle was due to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the Scottish estate — but those plans were swiftly canceled.
The Queen’s death came just days after Markle gave a bombshell interview to The Cut in which she said Harry had “lost” his father, now King Charles III, because of Megxit.
“Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral,” a highly-placed palace insider told The Post Friday.
“The fact the Sussex camp did say both Harry and Meghan were going — and then quickly retracted that statement — will tell you everything you need to know about the drama behind the scenes.”
During the Cut interview, Markle said the couple had offered to move to a Commonwealth country when it became untenable for them to stay in Britain, adding, “just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘OK, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.”
On Thursday, the BBC’s long-standing royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said on air of Markle: “‘She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”
The palace insider added: “Harry and Meghan do hate being separated from each other, so being alone in Scotland will have been very hard for Harry. No wonder why he left so early.”
Markle and Harry were reunited Friday morning at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, where it’s expected that Harry will stay until his grandmother’s state funeral, thought to take place on Monday, Sept. 19.
It’s not known whether the couple’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will be brought over from California for the proceedings.
’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Loren, Alexei Brovarnik welcome third baby
Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are now the proud parents of three under 3, with their third child arriving on Tuesday.
“SHE has arrived!!!” the “90 Day Fiancé” stars captioned a joint Instagram statement Friday.
“We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik,” they went on to write. “Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm.
“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined,” the pair concluded.
Loren and Alexei, both 34, previously welcomed sons Shai and Asher in April 2020 and August 2021, respectively.
Eight months after Asher’s arrival, Loren told her Instagram followers that baby No. 3 was on the way.
“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕,” the then-expectant star captioned her bump debut in May. “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed.”
The New York native acknowledged that life would “be crazy” after her back-to-back births, concluding, “We can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”
Loren’s fellow TLC personalities shared supportive comments at the time.
“You are a bless[ed] woman, congratulations I love [your] family,” Anny Francisco wrote, while Elizabeth Potthast added, “Aahhhh preggers twinzies!!!!”
His and Loren’s love story played out on Season 3 of “90 Day Fiancé.” The pair have since starred on multiple franchise spinoffs over the years, from “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” to “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.”
The couple, who wed in September 2015, have tequila to thank for the expanding family, Loren admitted in a candid Instagram Story Q&A session.
“When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen,” she joked in May when asked about her “fast” pregnancies. “Honestly, we’re so blessed and so excited.”
That same week, Loren called her upcoming arrival “a shock” in an Entertainment Tonight interview, saying, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am. But nothing we can’t handle.”
