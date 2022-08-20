Jobs
Pharmacy Technician Intern Recruitment at Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)
Job title: Pharmacy Technician Intern Recruitment at Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)
Company: Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)
Job description: Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi) is an indigenous non-governmental organization that promotes socio-economic… development by supporting a broad range of global health interventions, education and economic initiatives in Nigeria. AHNi…
Expected salary:
Location: Anambra
Job date: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 23:34:09 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Health Safety and Environment (HSE) / Management Representative Job at Tekniteed Nigeria Limited
Job title: Health Safety and Environment (HSE) / Management Representative Job at Tekniteed Nigeria Limited
Company: Tekniteed Nigeria Limited
Job description: Tekniteed Nigeria Limited is one of the fastest growing industrial spares and packaging solutions marketing house in… Nigeria. We specialize in conveyor spares, power transmission, fluid power, automation, OEM after-market parts, material…
Expected salary:
Location: Ikeja, Lagos State
Job date: Thu, 28 Jul 2022 22:20:05 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
Job title: Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
Company: AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
Job description: AR Packaging Nigeria Limited – Found in 2004 as Nampak Cartons Nigeria Limited, AR Packaging Nigeria is the leading… rotogravure carton board packaging company in Nigeria. AR Packaging Nigeria has some of the most modern Rotogravure printing…
Expected salary:
Location: Oyo, Oyo State
Job date: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 23:13:58 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Store Officer Job at SIMS Nigeria Limited
Job title: Store Officer Job at SIMS Nigeria Limited
Company: SIMS Nigeria Limited
Job description: SIMS Nigeria Limited – We specialize in the assembly, distribution and sales of consumer electronics from major brands… and since then we have grown to be a market leader in the home appliances & consumer electronics market in Nigeria. We operate a number of branches…
Expected salary:
Location: Owerri, Imo State
Job date: Sat, 30 Jul 2022 03:58:13 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Latest News
- Health Safety and Environment (HSE) / Management Representative Job at Tekniteed Nigeria Limited
- Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
- Pharmacy Technician Intern Recruitment at Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)
- Store Officer Job at SIMS Nigeria Limited
- Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
Trending
-
Jobs1 day ago
Utility Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS2 days ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
NEWS2 days ago
ASUU reveals why it rejected FG’s offer
-
Jobs1 day ago
Telemarketer Job at AllNews Nigeria
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Eddie Nketiah hits back at Arsenal teammate – "You think you're the f***ing only one!"
-
Jobs12 hours ago
Sales Representative Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
-
POLITICS2 days ago
JUST IN: Court strikes out suit seeking to void Ademola Adeleke’s nomination for Osun guber election