PFN advises Senate against Sharia Law in South-West

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Senate against introduction of Sharia Law in South-West zone of Nigeria through the ongoing constitutional review.

Its President, Bishop Wale Oke, also said that the National Assembly should not succumb to such agitation, capable of further plunging the country into major religious crisis.

Oke said rather, the lawmakers should direct their energies toward solving the mounting problems bedeviling the country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property.

“The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more.

“Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West.

“As such, nobody should, through any subterfuge, bring it in, so as to cause crisis.

“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late.

“Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South-West; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” he said.

Oke said that secularity of the nation’s existence, devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise.

PFN leader, therefore, urged its members, who appeared agitated over the development, to remain calm.

He implored them to always comport themselves and avoid taking laws into their hands, and make peaceful coexistence their watchword.