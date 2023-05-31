Petrol to sell between N478 and N600/ltr as subsidy goes

The pump price of petrol in Nigeria could range from N478 to N590 per litre depending on the effective dollar rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, due to the president’s reform of currency rates.

Using the CBN naira-dollar rate of N467/$1, the pump price of petrol could rise to N390 per litre if the government no longer pays subsidy. When the rate allowed for airlines to repatriate funds, which stand at N600/$1, is used, BusinessDay’s calculations show that the effective pump price would be N478 per litre in Lagos.

At the black market rate of N750/$, the picture changes. The product cost rises to N503.91 per litre. Other costs including traders’ margin, freight, NPA port charges, NIMASA, financing costs, jetty storage, and wholesale margin bring the landing cost to N565.34.

When retailers margin, dealers margin and transport cost are added, it brings the price in Lagos to N590.34. The price could average around N600 when it is transported across Nigeria.

The major components that constitute petrol landing cost in Nigeria include product cost, traders and insurance margin, shipping, charges by government agencies, financing and banking charges and storage charges. These come to about N358.24 per litre as landing charges. Another N25 is added based on retailer margins (N15), dealer’s margin (N5) and Transport cost at (N5). This brings the total costs to N383.24.

However, pump price would vary based on station and location and, with the government’s subsidised transport charges, could average at N385 per litre using the official exchange rate. This pump increases to N478 litre using the N600/$1 rate and N600 using N750/$1 as the parallel market rate.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited met with oil marketers to agree on indicative pricing on Tuesday. Mele Kyari, its group chief executive officer, met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa shortly after he resumed work. The results of these engagements have yet to be made public.

A joint statement issued by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), on Tuesday, called for calm.

“In light of the assurance given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), we wish to reiterate that there is no cause for alarm,” they said.

“We strongly urge Nigerians to avoid panic buying or stockpiling of petrol. This behaviour not only creates artificial scarcity but also poses a significant safety hazard.”

According to the oil marketers, the NNPCL has assured Nigerians of adequate fuel supply and the NMDPRA is working closely with stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition.

“They are ensuring distribution channels remain uninterrupted, thereby making fuel readily available at all filling stations across the country,” it read. “The decision to phase out this fuel subsidy regime is not merely a fiscal reform; it is a significant stride toward social justice.”

“We understand the concerns regarding potential price increases. However, we expect marketers to maintain reasonable pricing, as NNPCL remains the sole supplier of the product currently,” the Joint statement read.

The oil marketers said they anticipate minimal changes regarding distribution costs, considering the cost of the product constitutes 80 percent of the pump price and pledged to manage these distribution costs diligently to minimize the impact on the pump price in collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners and other crucial stakeholders,