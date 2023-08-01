Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeCelebrityPeter Okwoche bows out from BBC
Celebrity

Peter Okwoche bows out from BBC

0
Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
Peter Okwoche bows out from BBC

Focus on Africa talk show host Peter Okwoche has bowed out from the BBC, after more than 19 years with the corporation

In his last show on July 31, the 55-year-old said it was not a “solemn occasion” and bade farewell with little fanfare.

Okwoche is a household name because of his amazing delivery in the popular BBC program; Focus on Africa .
Announcing his exit from BBC, Okwoche tweeted:
“After 19 years at the world’s largest (and best) news organisation I presented my last show today! I have decided to call time on this brilliant roller coaster ride. I’ve loved every single second. What next? I’ll see y’all
https://twitter.com/okwoche/status/1686124613724499968?s=20
Previous article
Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh In Indian Football Team For Asian Games
Next article
BREAKING: Two Rescued Alive As Airfirst Hospitality And Tour Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos, Nigeria
Wale Adediran
Wale Adediran
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network