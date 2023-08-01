Peter Okwoche bows out from BBC

Focus on Africa talk show host Peter Okwoche has bowed out from the BBC, after more than 19 years with the corporation

In his last show on July 31, the 55-year-old said it was not a “solemn occasion” and bade farewell with little fanfare.

Okwoche is a household name because of his amazing delivery in the popular BBC program; Focus on Africa .

Announcing his exit from BBC, Okwoche tweeted:

“After 19 years at the world’s largest (and best) news organisation I presented my last show today! I have decided to call time on this brilliant roller coaster ride. I’ve loved every single second. What next? I’ll see y’all

https://twitter.com/okwoche/status/1686124613724499968?s=20