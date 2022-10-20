Peter Okoye, Yul Edochie, Mercy Aigbe, others mark #EndSARS second anniversary

As Nigerians mark the second anniversary of the EndSARS protest which claimed the lives of many on October 20th 2020, celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the departeds.

Youths had taken to the street in October 2020 to protest against police brutality.

The protest which lasted for weeks had its epicentre at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos where many youths converged to air their grievances.

However, on October 20, 2020, some soldiers stormed the spot to disperse the youths, with many now claiming that a massacre took place on the night.

To mark the 2years anniversary, social media has been flooded with messages to mourn the lives lost.

The likes of Peter Okoye, Yul Edochie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uche Nnanna, Tawa Ajisefinni, Ireti Doyle, Mercy Aigbe, Ufuoma McDermott, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham and more have honored the departeds.

EndSARS memorial

Peter Okoye wrote, “We will not forget!!

Yul Edochie wrote, “We will never forget all our heroes who lost their lives while asking for a better Nigeria. May the struggle never be in vain. 20th October 2020

Deyemi Okanlawon wrote, “We will never forget….20/10/10”.

Uche Nnanna wrote, “Can we ever forget 20/10/20. Nope

Tawa Ajisefinni wrote, “On this day 2years ago. 10/20/2020. Justice for our fallen heroes

Ireti Doyle wrote, “Two years on and we are s going through it…. Almost feels like clawing ones way out of a deep hole, only to slide right back, eyes wide open. The painful memory this day is further compounded as another young colleague is laid to rest. O sun mi… Ki oliwa gba akoso. 20/10/20

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “20.10.20. We will never forget!!!! May the souls of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives on this day during the peaceful ENDSARS protest continue to rest in peace. Your courage, bravery to liberate this nation from the hands of our oppressors will never be forgotten. Y’all are our heroes

Kolawole Ajeyemi wrote, “20.10.20. We will always remember & honor their unmatched bravery ti the last breath.

Ufuoma McDermott wrote, “20/10/20. Etched in history forever. By the blood of.our heroes past. That will never be in vain. They ask you. Where is your power? Where is your voice? Now take all the emotions from this day and know that you have the power and voice. Let it ho you vote wisely. They hoped we will forget. They hoped like lazy youths, they could tear us apart on ethnic lines. Or even religious lines. Bur we are stronger. We are wiser! We are bolder. We are woke!.

Please do not let it all be in vain. We waited for the next election go #Sorosoke”.