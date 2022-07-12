ENTERTAINMENT
Peter Okoye announces release of new P-Square singles
Nigerian music stars, P-Square, have announced that their upcoming singles will be out in four days.
This was announced by Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the popular singing twin brothers.
“2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 will be announced in 4 days’ time! And of course it’s coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your playlist and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason,” Okoye better known by the stage name Mr P said in a tweet.
Their fans on Twitter who have been anticipating the release have reacted. See some of the reactions below:
@Mozez simply wrote, “I can’t wait bro, love is the greatest.”
@Traditionaliat said, “Glad to hear this announcement! I have been waiting patiently for @rudeboypsquare to dream so that Psquare can drop another banger since most of Psquare’s hit songs always came through him by firstly dreaming about it before heading to the studio to kill it.”
@Mekury99 said, “We wait patiently, been one of your hard die fans and will remain. can’t get your songs off my playlist because I believe they are so tempting and should remain there forever.”
@Sharoneagle wrote, “I trust you two….just last week I was playing some of your old albums. You guys are just incredible. Every song was a hit far and wide. Love you guys.”
P-Square is a Nigerian music duo consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produce and release their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label.
ENTERTAINMENT
Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, also known as Simi has became the first female artiste to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay.
Boomplay, which is one of Nigeria’s leading music streaming platforms made the announcement across their social media platforms on Saturday to celebrate the monumental achievement.
Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artiste and Media Relations said, “Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music.
“As an organisation, we will continue to recognise and celebrate the strides made by female artists globally.”
Sorinola said the multiple award-winning singer’s fifth solo project ‘To Be Honest (TBH)’, gave her the landmark achievement.
This has made Simi to join the list of Nigerian artists such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Joeboy who had previously gained 100 million streams on Boomplay.
Telegram
The 34 year-old Ojuelegba born singer and actress broke into the mainstream with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014 and had established herself as a super talented songwriter and singer.
After the hit, the last of four children, whose parents separated when she was only nine year-old and grew up as a tomboy never looked back.
Her 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ won the ‘Album of the Year’ at the Headies.
Also, her rich understanding of music had seen her serve as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022.
This achievement held significant value for not only Simi but also for other female artists, whose talent had created a spine for the female side of Nigeria’s fast-growing music industry.
Simi had earlier set record as the first African female artist to reach 100million streams on Audiomack.
ENTERTAINMENT
“Citation” wins Best International Film Award in United Kingdom
Nollywood movie “Citation”, a film by Nigerian director Kunle Afolayan, was named Best International Film at the 2022 National Film Festival (NFF) in the United Kingdom.
The well-known director informed his fans and well-wishers of the fantastic accomplishment on his Instagram page.
He claimed that he was surprised by the prize because there had been no lobbying involved and it had been earned.
“Two days ago in London, Citation won Best International Film. The Director and the entire production team did not see the award coming.
“We are grateful for the support and recognition of the public and the organisers. I am glad we got recognised without even lobbying.
“The National Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies, and crew who make up the motion picture industry.
“The National Film Awards holds four events annually in the United Kingdom, USA, South America, Africa, and Australia.
“The nominations and voting for the NFA are submitted and voted for by movie fans. NFA is produced by the National Film Academy which also produces the new National Film Festival,” he added.
Citation which featured Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman/CEO of First Bank, Temi Otedola and others, is about a 21-year-old female student who reported the university don to the institution’s senate body.
It revealed the realities that frequently play out in many male-dominated educational environments.
ENTERTAINMENT
Babyface is coming to South Africa!
MULTI-AWARD singer Babyface is heading to Mzansi for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
After a two-year absence, the festival is coming back with a bang and bringing some of the world’s biggest artists, alongside the 12-time Grammy winner.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Stereo MCs and Digable Planets are also on the line-up.
Mzansi artists who are on the line-up so far are Msaki, Simphiwe Dana, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Lamiez, Major League DJz, Soul Sista Zane, as well kwaito legends Thebe, Kabelo, Mdu, Trompies.
The return of the festival was announced on Wednesday night, 6 July, at Multichoice City in Randburg at an event hosted by poet Lebo Mashile.
Lebo will also be the host for the main events, which will take place on 23 and 24 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
The festival organisers will also be doing some charity work this year.
The founder of the festival, Lloyd Cornwall, said they will start planting vegetables that they hope will have grown by the time the festival ends.
At the end of the festival, they will be chopped up, made into vegetable stews and given to hungry families.
“There’s a big emphasis this year on what we will be doing for the less fortunate. We are also doing this initiative in conjunction with Chefs with Compassion and our stars. We will also release cooking videos and stars in the line-up will do the cooking,” he said.
Chief executive officer at MultiChoice, Nyiko Shiburi, said they’re excited to bring back the festival.
Lebo Mashile at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival media launch on Wednesday. Photo by Morapedi Mashashe.
Multichoice CEO, Nyiko Shiburi at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival media launch on Wednesday. Photo by Morapedi Mashashe.
Founder of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, Lloyd Cornwall at the media launch on Wednesday. Photo by Morapedi Mashashe.
“We are excited to bring back the much-loved DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
This is a festival that allows artists to tell their stories through music and chefs through the delicious meals that they put together,” said Shiburi.
He said the festival will reignite the music industry following the effects of the pandemic.
“The last time we were able to host the festival was in 2019 and so much has happened between then and now. The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on businesses and more so, the entertainment industry.
“This festival is undoubtedly one of the highlights on the African entertainment calendar and it will give an opportunity to reignite the entertainment industry,” said Nyiko.
More artists who will perform are set to be announced, leading up to the festival.
Latest News
- Power generation drops during Sallah break
- Sheikh Gumi backs Tinubu’s choice, gives reason for Muslim-Muslim ticket
- Peter Okoye announces release of new P-Square singles
- European stocks fall as euro nears dollar parity; EDF shares up 6%
- Former governorship aspirant in Rivers, Tonye Princewill dumps APC
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Any Pastor or Christian that supports Tinubu has left the faith and has betrayed the Church of Christ – Bishop Irabor
-
NEWS1 day ago
Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Pogba and Lukaku among 10 best paid players in Serie A but behind Man Utd flop while ex-Arsenal star also on list
-
NEWS11 hours ago
India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, UN says
-
NEWS2 days ago
NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident