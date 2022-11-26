Peter Obi’s Labour Party releases more bank account details for campaign fund raising

The Labour Party has released more account details for its supporters and well-wishers to donate money to the campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party has added two more banks to the one it previously had for the purpose.

The release of the account details by the party comes barely 48 hours after the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi held his first-ever Twitter Spaces hangout, #90MinutesWithPeterObi with his supporters.

Details of the accounts were released in a tweet by one of the most ardent supporters of Obi, Aisha Yesufu.

Here it is.

Dear citizens that want good governance, let’s do the needful pic.twitter.com/E2fLwZOI2j — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 25, 2022

Reacting to the party’s campaign account details released on Twitter, Nigerians across the micro-blogging site have started making donations to the Labour Party.

One James, with the username @bonezico_AFC shared the screenshot of his payment.

Another donor, Chris @krisabah donated 5 thousand naira to the party