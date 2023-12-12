Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeNEWSPeter Obi visits Kaduna air strike victims, demands probe
NEWS

Peter Obi visits Kaduna air strike victims, demands probe

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to probe the bombing mishap that occurred in Kaduna State on December 3.

Obi made the call on Tuesday when he visited the Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state, where over 120 villagers were mistakenly killed by the Nigerian army.

He was at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital, where he met with victims who were injured during the deadly misfiring.

The former Anambra governor lamented that the country has so far recorded 16 accidental military bombings that claimed over 500 lives, with nothing being done by the Federal Government to avert the recurrence of such tragedies.

Obi, however, underscored the need for the government to support the military to ensure that incidents like accidental bombings do not reoccur henceforth.

He said adequate funding for the military is critical in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

 

Previous article
Tyson Fury and dad accused of dodging £82k council tax bill on caravans and motorhomes | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Puma To End Kit Deal With Israeli National Football Team
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network