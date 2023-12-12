Peter Obi visits Kaduna air strike victims, demands probe

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to probe the bombing mishap that occurred in Kaduna State on December 3.

Obi made the call on Tuesday when he visited the Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state, where over 120 villagers were mistakenly killed by the Nigerian army.

He was at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital, where he met with victims who were injured during the deadly misfiring.

The former Anambra governor lamented that the country has so far recorded 16 accidental military bombings that claimed over 500 lives, with nothing being done by the Federal Government to avert the recurrence of such tragedies.

Obi, however, underscored the need for the government to support the military to ensure that incidents like accidental bombings do not reoccur henceforth.

He said adequate funding for the military is critical in tackling the nation’s security challenges.