“Peter Obi to win PDP primary”, “Portugal to lift Qatar World Cup” – A review of some 2022 failed prophecies by respected clerics

It is the culture of pastors in Nigeria and indeed the world over to predict happenings that will dominate or shape a New Year to serve as warnings or call for prayers.

While some of the prophecies have been fulfilled, many others have missed the mark.

As the year 2022 draws to a close, we look at some of the major failed prophecies and several statements from respected, popular clerics that never came true.

Below are some of the top unfulfilled prophecies in 2022 as reviewed by SaharaReporters:

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel’s Prophecy On Nigerian Currency

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, the general overseer of the Abuja-based ministry Shiloh Word Chapel, predicted that Nigeria’s currency, Naira, will regain value in January 2022. “I saw the naira regaining value in a few months,” the cleric said, according to Vanguard.

The prophecy, however, fell short, as the currency has dropped 6.3% this year in the official market, according to Bloomberg. Rather than regaining value as predicted, the Naira is on track for its worst losing streak in two years, according to global business news media.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s Prophecy On Mortality Reduction

The infant mortality prophecy of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) stands out.

He stated, among other things, that infant mortality in Nigeria would be drastically reduced.

His words: “Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.”

This has not occurred, according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Rather, Nigeria has one of the world’s highest infant mortality rates.

UNICEF’s latest report titled “Situation of Women and Children in Nigeria” shows infant mortality rate in Nigeria stands at “69 per 1000 live births.”

“Latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest on Earth. Each year approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second-highest national total. Infant mortality currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000 live births,” the report said.

Nigeria’s infant mortality rate has been steadily declining since 1965, according to data from UNICEF, the UN Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, and the World Bank. It fell from 190 per 1000 in 1965 to 72 in 2020. While the decline can be attributed to increased access to modern health care in the country, there is no evidence of a margin as large as Adeboye predicts.

The percentage drop from 2020 to 2022 was only about 3%.

The octogenarian also added that “despite everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance)”.

Prophet Godfrey Gbujie’s Prophecy on Peter Obi to win PDP presidential primary

On Wednesday, May 18, in Awka, Anambra state, Prophet Godfrey Gbujie predicted that former Anambra governor Peter Obi would win the Peoples Democratic Party presidential nomination (PDP).

Gbujie, the World Zionist Union’s ministerial leader in the southeast, said Obi would be the political arrowhead in Southern Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, according to the 65-year-old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo who is based in Enugu, have more financial muscle than Obi.

He, however, said the two “are not favoured by God for the position”.

Contrary to his predictions, Obi left the PDP before the party’s presidential primary, which Atiku eventually won.

Obi went on to become the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel’s Prophecy On Prices Of Food

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel also predicted that “food prices will not rise any further.” “Farmers will smile this year, unlike in 2021; food prices will not rise further, I saw a farm-friendly rain coming even in the far north all across Africa and Nigeria’s shortage of food will not continue this year 2022,” he said.

The prophecy failed on all counts: food prices skyrocketed, and farmers groaned as floods destroyed their crops.

Prophecy Of Portugal Winning 2022 Qatar World Cup

Nigel Gaisie, a Ghanaian prophet, predicted that Portugal would win the World Cup. He claimed in a social media post that the prophecy came to him in a “vision,” according to Ghanaweb.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties after defeating France on penalties. Portugal was booted out of the World Cup before it even began.

Ghanian National Team Defeating Uruguay

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi, a Ghanaian preacher, delivered a prophecy ahead of Ghana’s match against Uruguay in Qatar on Friday, December 2. The founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International predicted that Ghana would advance to the next round and that the Black Stars would win. The preacher stated that even if Uruguay scores first, the Ghanaians will celebrate at the end of the game. Dr Kobi’s prophecy did not come true, as Ghana lost by two goals to one despite being awarded a penalty.